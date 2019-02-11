Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, New Suitsupply, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Clearance w/ PLUS30
- Hopkinson Cap-toe Oxford – $228.90 ($530)
- MacKenzie Medallion Toe Whole Cut – $179.90 ($425)
- Sullivan Street Boot – $235.90 ($445)
- Liverpool Suede Chelsea – $277.90 ($495)
I know, I know. A lot of you are getting tired of seeing those MacKenzie wholecuts. But an extra 30% off instead of an extra 20% off is worth noting. And since it’s clearance and not factory 2nds, these are (or better be) first quality. They ship and return for free. And there’s no silly restocking fees. Big thanks to Ethan H. for the tip!
#2. Suitsupply: Spring 2019 Available for Pre Order
- Havana Fit Wool/Silk/Linen Blue Suit – $599
- Havana Fit Wool/Silk Green Check Sportcoat – $499
- Havana Fit Cotton Seersucker Blue Suit – $499
- Havana Fit Cotton Oxford Blue Suit – $499
- Havana Fit Silk/Linen/Cotton Plaid Sportcoat – $499
For those of us that have had ice storms and crazy wind chills still occupying the not so deep recesses of our minds… spring might feel like a long way off. BUT… that’s not how retail works. So, their warm weather stuff is starting to roll in. It all ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply. Seems like there’s more earth tones this year. Lots of browns and greens.
#3. Massdrop: Spinnaker Automatic Diver – $139.99 FINAL
Miyota automatic movement, 200m water resistance, and a simple, well designed dial with a little texture to it. Not bad at all for $140. It is final sale though since it’s Massdrop, and they don’t ship until the middle of March. Also note that they’re 43mm in diameter, so, not the smallest things.
BONUS Huckberry Scottish made Shaggy Shetland Sweaters – $120
Not on sale but back in stock. The real deal. These made in Scotland, shaggy wool…
wait.
Shaggy.
DID SOMEONE ORDER SOME BOOMBASTIC?
Me. Right now. With Shaggy playing…
The resemblance is uncanny.
Anyway, back to the sweaters. They ain’t cheap, but they’re something you’ll wear and rely upon for years and years to come. Something of a legend. J. Press carries something similar… for $245. Total beasts. Flexible, warm, and breathable. Has some scratch to it but nothing crazy.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: Cardholder early access to 40% off almost everything, no BR merch exclusions, except get 20% Off leather, suede, cashmere, and silk apparel.
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off Clearance Items.
- GAP: Up to 50% off + Extra 20% off w/ STAYWARM