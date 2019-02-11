Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, New Suitsupply, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I know, I know. A lot of you are getting tired of seeing those MacKenzie wholecuts. But an extra 30% off instead of an extra 20% off is worth noting. And since it’s clearance and not factory 2nds, these are (or better be) first quality. They ship and return for free. And there’s no silly restocking fees. Big thanks to Ethan H. for the tip!

For those of us that have had ice storms and crazy wind chills still occupying the not so deep recesses of our minds… spring might feel like a long way off. BUT… that’s not how retail works. So, their warm weather stuff is starting to roll in. It all ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply. Seems like there’s more earth tones this year. Lots of browns and greens.

Miyota automatic movement, 200m water resistance, and a simple, well designed dial with a little texture to it. Not bad at all for $140. It is final sale though since it’s Massdrop, and they don’t ship until the middle of March. Also note that they’re 43mm in diameter, so, not the smallest things.

Anyway, back to the sweaters. They ain’t cheap, but they’re something you’ll wear and rely upon for years and years to come. Something of a legend. J. Press carries something similar… for $245. Total beasts. Flexible, warm, and breathable. Has some scratch to it but nothing crazy.

Also worth a mention…