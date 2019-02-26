East Dane: 15% off $200, 20% off $500, 25% off $800

Tiers are steep. Discounts aren’t huge. But East Dane carries some higher end stuff (some of which is wayyyy outside our wheelhouse, either by price or by… weirdness), as well as a few brands that are tough to get on sale. And thus we have here some quick picks. But do know there are exclusions to this GOBIG19 code. Items up for this discount have to have the “Key Style” tag somewhere on the page. If that’s not there, the discount won’t apply.

Items ship fast and free if you have a Prime account, since East Dane is one of many pies in which Amazon has a finger or two in. Meanwhile, why is Little Jack Horner out here looking like he’s 53 yrs young and smoking two packs of Dorals a day? Geeze kid. Get some rest. You look like hell.

THAT GRAY SHADE. Seriously, my eyes bugged out like that girl in the creepy as hell Pizza Hut “look at that CRUST” commercial. Man. Sir Mix-a-Lot STILL cashing checks. Prices have gone up on Filson’s Original Brief in recent times, but at least this 15% off discount gets you some sort of savings. All four colors available. And the fast, free shipping and free returns is nice here.

Half a grand. That’s… not cheap. But at least you’re getting the second tier, 20% discount. The peacoat Bond wore in Skyfall. Made in Italy, 80% wool / 20% nylon, mostly unlined, and those peak lapels. Yes, it’s spendy. But it’s an investment that’s gonna last and last and last. Prefer black? Lucky you! It’s on sale. But sizes are limited.

Whereas the original was designed to fit under the seat in a Pullman rail car, this slightly sized down version is made to meet Airline carry on requirements. Made in the USA.

Made in the UK. Hard to get more timeless than this. Get your James Dean on.

Now the modern, slimmer take on a Baracuta classic. 50% cotton / 50% poly shell. Made in the UK. Five different colors to pick from.

HNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGH also available in gray, just like the briefcase. Super versatile and built to last. 12.5 x 20 x 11.5 = 2875 cubic inches of space. That’s plenty for most. Leather accents. Made in the USA.

Why are these four bills while most other Wolverine 1ks are around the mid $300s? I think it’s the leather. Horween here. Top notch stuff. Fancy.

Yes, more Filson. Would you prefer $200+ adidas sneakers? Okay, maybe you would. Those aren’t half bad looking. Those adidas look like they ate some Nike Killshots, pooped em’ out, and then put that poop in a bag, set it on Phil Knight’s doorstep, and lit it on fire. Anyway, I like Filson stuff. And turtles. .

Good grief that’s a lot of beef. Same dimensions and design as the canvas options above, but… in leather. And extremely expensive. Still made in the USA.

Good lord that’s a lot of money. But, they come highly recommended by our shoe correspondent. Me? I don’t wear my Allen Edmonds Liverpools enough because they’re “too nice.” Anyone else do that? You get something really nice and then you don’t actually USE the thing/things/much of your closet because you’re scared you’re gonna wreck it? Us humans are so irrational it hurts. Anyway, these are close enough to the second threshold (20% off at $500) that it’d probably be worth it to find something cheap to add to your shopping bag, and thus, trip the extra 5% off. Like, I dunno, some shoe trees. You’ll need those. There. Ta-Da.