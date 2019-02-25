Best of Threads: Underrated Shoe Brands, What WATCH you Wore Today, & Punk

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Whereismurder decided to find out just how many of the posters to the Dappered forums are former punk/hardcore/metal kids. Turns out, there are quite a few people frequenting the forums with a hardcore bent. JBarwick checks in with being into punk from 2001 – 2007, where as theskillets confesses to wearing Vans chukka boots or Doc Martens everyday while growing up. Ito, while being in to metal never dressed the part. Ito is not to be confused with Amesbury who did dress the part the better part of the first decade of the new millennium. The theme punk/hardcore/metal was indeed shared by many including Thekillabeejc, LosRockets, winghus, Weathered, mark4, and ModifiedMind.

After you’ve been on the forums long enough, one of the things you quickly learn is that forum readers are passionate about their footwear. Veteran poster Vicious49 figured it was time to get a handle on those shoe brands which are overrated and underrated. Loafer28 chimed in with his thoughts on Allen Edmonds, Meermin, Alden, Carlos Santos, C&J and Wild Smith. hornsup84 shared his thoughts on Allen Edmonds, indicating it may be time for him to find another brand, and that he’s had good experience with Grensons. Banks agreed with Loafer28 that Carlos Santos are an underrated dress shoe brand while hocksc23 felt Cole Haan presented good style to value, to which Chris_MI agreed. kongmw chimed in with his recommendation for Lof&Tung debys, Token stated Wolverine and Red Wings are to be avoided, and mebejoseph provided a comprehensive posting about his purchasing experience. Rounding out the postings ModifiedMind chimed in with his views on Stacy Adams, JC Penney Stafford Boots and Palladium, and TurnandCoughlin spoke up about Carlos Santos.

After a few weeks of quiet, cwk posted his review of The Obesity Code to the forum and indicated he was starting News of the World. calexako finished, and was impressed by, Can’t Hurt me by David Goggins. Sideswipe indicated he needed to start reading The Thing, as is currently being read by nixxy, and JBarwick said he’d just finished Hello World by Hannah Fry and was about to start Blink by Malcolm Gladwell.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the What Watch I Wore Today thread kicked off in February with Arete and a photo of his Steinhart. Bruce Wayne proudly showed off his Seiko STO Turtle, carlitos modeled his Tangramatic Bauhaus, jays0n his Timex, cwk a very nice looking Orient Star Classic Automatic, Winters a Daniel JeanRichard diverscope, and Loafer28 his Nomos Glashutte. The month carried on with cwk showing a different watch almost every day of the month, although Vicious49 got in the game a bit too showing a photo of his black dial watches. Finally users minty007, bassopotamus, TMann, Dapper_B, and sethtvaughn rounded out the month.

Are you looking to share a photo of the watch you’re wearing today? Or perhaps you too have a punk/metal/hardcore background? Or maybe you’re looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month’s Best of Threads.