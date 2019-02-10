10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Italian Scarves, Inexpensive Transitional Jackets, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Not from their brands Goodthreads or Buttoned-Down. Nope. Just ye ol’ “Amazon Essentials” providing this packable puffer right here. All for… thirty bucks less than UNIQLO.

Short sleeve button ups CAN be done right. See above. Get the fit right (these are made in JCF’s slim fit), get the sleeves to hit mid bicep, and throw in something on-trend like a print (as evidenced above) and you end up with something comfortable and great looking for spring. Wear them with jeans and suede chukkas, or chinos and white sneakers.

Made in Italy. Two different textures depending on the side. All merino wool. An extra 20% off with the code but final sale, so, no returns. Also shown at the top of the post.

It’ll cost you, but you then will be in possession of the sexiest… jump rope to ever be created. And yes, I understand how ridiculous that is. Sold via Huckberry.

Banana Republic’s linen/silk blend is fantastic. No, it’s not cashmere soft, but that’s the point. Sweaters like this are supposed to have some texture. Texture that feels cool next to your skin, instead of spongy and gross like many a lightweight cotton or cotton/cashmere (what a waste of cashmere) sweater. 55% silk, 45% linen. The linen makes it airy and crisp, while the silk keeps the fabric feeling strong. Perfect for spring and excellent to have on hand for summer nights.

Big thanks to Contributor Jason P. for passing along this recommendation. As he says, this IPA is “Often overlooked, but was hugely hyped 5-6 years ago.” And as a self professed craft beer snob (he’s got over 1150 beers tasted and logged on Untapped) he continues to return to Bell’s Hopslam. So it’s got that going for it. Which is nice. 10% ABV. 294 calories per 12 oz. So it’s a sip and savor situation. Not a guzzler.

LOOK WHAT’S BACK PEOPLE! A favorite. Shown above is last year’s shirt-collar version, but you get the idea. A deep-ish, three button placket, and button down collar points = a polo collar that’s smart and in control. Not one that’s curling and flopping about as the day wears on.

Never heard of the brand, which is probably why they ended up at Nordstrom Rack. But despite that weird brand name, and the over stylized insoles, they sure seem to get a lot right. Toe shape is perfect, the broguing is classic and not weird/trying too hard, and there’s even a bit of subtle grip to the soles. Really well reviewed too.

When Mrs. Dappered walked by and I had this cracked open she said: “Look at you! Reading self help!”… I just about gagged. BUT, I soldiered on none the less. This thing is quick, it’s punchy, and it packs a lot into its 200ish pages. So much so that I might have to read it a few more times to really get all that was thrown at the reader. I’m not smart enough to understand all of it, and there seems to be some contradictions going on (we can’t truly know anything! but you gotta know all this stuff!) yet it’ll get you to question what you’re spending your time valuing and why you value it. Also, the insights on “doing” vs sitting around convincing yourself that you need XYZ before you take action is spot on. I think. I mean, we can’t know anything truly anyways, so, whatever.

Will look as good with jeans and boots now as it will with chinos or shorts and a t-shirt or short sleeve henley on a cool summer evening. Something to pack for those trips to the beach / lake. Y’know, when it finally warms up a little.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.