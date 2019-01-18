The Weekend Reset: Big Scares, Big Butts, Big Bites and more.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

A little over a year after her unexpected death, Dolores O’Riordan’s voice is front and center once again on the first new song from what will be The Cranberries final album. Fans should not be disappointed with “All Over Now” although the title might give them reason to be bummed all over again. It really does bear repeating that the band didn’t really sound like any of their contemporaries, with a sound that merged alternative rock, pop, and Irish musical motifs. It was a winning formula and it made for some truly memorable music. This is a fine addition to their catalogue.

Oh sure. Finding a great pair of trousers can be challenging depending on any number of factors. But for those of you who play hockey, or ride road cycles, or play football, baseball or rugby, the challenge is completely different. Y’all have big butts. Solid muscle. Here’s a solid take on what that means when it comes to finding a pair of jeans.

And it is not Bird Box. It’s Hereditary. I know. I’m months late in recommending this one. I had put off seeing this because I knew it would mess with me. But it has popped up on streaming services now and maybe some of you haven’t heard about it? Toni Collette. Is. Amazing. As are all of the folks in this movie including Gabriel Byrne who is well cast here. To call this movie intense would be to undersell it. To refer to it as traumatizing would be less hyperbolic than you think.

Actually, the word is HYGGE. But it’s pronounced hooga. And it is Denmark and Norway’s gift to the world. Right about now, there’s a decent chance you might need a good dose of it. In a word, it is a concept. To be cozy and comfortable. That is something of a simplification, but it works. The word is probably derived from the word “hug.” What’s not to like. This weekend, especially if you are dealing with terrible weather, take a day to employ your own version of hygge. Grab a book and some coffee. Watch some football. Build a fire and play board games with friends.

For some reason, it is very difficult to find a recipe these days that does not come with a 1500 word essay on (insert peculiar family custom/recent dietary change/kale) and this link is no exception. But the idea is solid and once again this is mostly a one pan dish. So, just scroll down, keep scrolling, there you go, and eventually you’ll get to the recipe. It is fairly simple, straightforward and easy to clean up after. I’d consider using another pot to cook some brown rice or cauliflower rice or one of your favorite grains. It makes for excellent left-overs for work lunches as well so, bonus!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal.