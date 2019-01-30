Style Scenario: The Big Game (New England vs LA)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The annual “Big Game” is upon us, and predictably, New England’s favorite sons have returned to face-off against the upstart Los Angeles Rams, a team who had a paltry 4-12 record just two seasons ago. The game is a welcomed excuse for camaraderie among friends, wings, adult beverages, and advertising critique. Regardless of if you have a horse in this race, or are a casual observer simply there for the chips and guacamole, skip the super-inflated pricing of fan gear and opt for something more refined that allows you to flaunt your sportiness in other venues when the season is long gone. (Top Photo Credit)

If you’re supporting the Rams:

The Shirt: J. Crew Longsleeve Rugby Shirt in Blue/Yellow – $69.50. There is nary a better choice for refined sportswear than the timeless rugby shirt. Forget the athleisure trend, this is casual sportswear done proper. Happy to see these making a comeback in recent times. This piece aligns almost perfectly with the throwback uniforms the LA Rams will be wearing for the title game. Sign up for J.Crew’s rewards program to get free shipping. No J.Crew credit card required, just a simple email address to receive promo emails. Goes on sale often.

The Pants: Bonobos Italian Brushed Five-Pocket Pant in Goldenrod- $59 FINAL w/ DONTQUIT. Keeping things golden, another hit from the Bonobos 50% off final sale selection. These pants keep with the Rams color palette, and will offer a lot of value down the road since they can be dressed up or down to create some great color combinations for multiple scenarios. Much better looking than the standard khakis that the Rams staff wear on the sidelines.

The Shoes: Adidas Samba OG in White w/ Blue Stripe – $79.95. More stripes with the Adidas Samba, an actual athletic shoe from a decade ago. Walk into any soccer venue, especially indoor soccer, and you’ll see multiple pairs of Sambas. This is a football game, not a futbol game, but the look still works.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $28. A basic belt to keep things simple. High quality and rarely on sale, so act fast. A fan favorite around these parts.

The Watch: Seiko 5 SNK807 Automatic in Blue – $71. An automatic from a world-renowned brand for under a hundred bucks? Count me in.

The Socks: Stance LA Rams Crew Socks – $18. An opportunity to boldly state your rooting interests. Socks can stay hidden for most of the event, and flaunted whenever the cameras accidentally pan to Rams wunderkind head coach Sean McVay shouting obscenities.

If you’re supporting the Patriots (why?):

The Shirt: Bonobos Thermal Henley in Heather Red –$17.50 FINAL w/ DONTQUIT. These guys have it easy. Navy blue, true red, and white opens the door for a lot of options here, but we stay with the sports-theme and opt for the humble Henley in a Patriots red. Part of Bonobos fantastic 50% offering, be cautious as it is final sale.

The Pants: Levi 541 Athletic Fit Denim in “The Rich” Blue – $59.99. A wheelhouse denim selection to add Patriots blue to this outfit. The 541 Athletic fit is a generous silhouette for the thunder-thigh crowd with a nice taper to accentuate the hard work you’ve been putting in on leg day.

The Shoes: New Balance 990V4 in Blue – $120. The OG of “dad shoes.” A New England original, no sneaker is more befitting this style scenario than the New Balance 990V4. $120 is more than most of us would pay for a pair of casual sneakers, but these increase the sporting vibe while boldly supporting New England roots.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $28. Again. A basic belt to keep things simple. High quality and rarely on sale, so act fast. A fan favorite around these parts.

The Watch: Seiko 5 SNK807 Automatic in Blue – $71. Also again! An automatic from a world-renowned brand for under a hundred bucks? Count me in.

The Socks: For Bare Feet New England Patriots Socks – $15. A nice marbled texture on the grey sock breaks up the flow between the pants and shoes.