Style Scenario: First Day at Work – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. First impressions are important. In the smart-casual workplace, you want to look the part, without coming off as trying too hard. Thankfully, this seems to be the new standard for the average office. It’s dressed down from the suit, tie and oxfords, but elevated from a more laidback modern office. Smart casual has the most variety in pieces that work well together and is my personal favorite. These looks transition well from the office, to happy hour, to dinner with a significant other, to a parent-teacher conference.

The Sportcoat: Made in Italy 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool/Silk Sportcoat – $149.49 ($299). More texture and a brighter shade than your standard navy blue sportcoat will make you a subtle standout at the office. (If you want a more classic navy option, my go-to is this piece from Bonobos) Half off, and since it’s Nordstrom, it still ships AND returns for free, just in case you don’t like it upon arrival.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim Fit Tech-Stretch Windowpane- $53.70 ($89.50). We’re talking smart casual, so I like to utilize a small, subtle pattern underneath the sportcoat for some texture and visual interest. It keeps things conservative, without being overly basic. Windowpane and button collars create a versatile look that transitions from the office to whatever calls after you clock out.

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos in Single Malt- $34 FINAL w/ METALDETECTOR ($98). What a beautiful name and interesting shade of brown on these. Winter months allow for some experimentation with earth tones, and the hue on these Stretch Washed Chinos from Bonobos are unique enough to stand out on their own, while neutral enough to let the brighter blue of the sportcoat be the highlight. Down to steal-worthy prices with the extra 50% off code, but make sure you know your fit with Bonobos, as these are final sale.

The Belt: Banana Republic Embossed Edge Leather Belt in Brown – $29.70 ($49.50). Edge embossment adds some nice detail, without being too much. This shade of brown plays well with the other earth tones in the outfit, and provides a nice pop with the polished buckle.

The Shoes: 1901 Brooks Suede Chelsea – $79.97 ($124.95). From Nordstrom’s 1901 line, this chelsea can serve well in and out of the office and be dressed down for more casual use. Minimal detailing keeps it classic and the taupe suede offers great contrast with the dark chino in this outfit.

The Watch: Tissot Visodate White Dial Brown Leather Strap- $399. A personal favorite from a reliable, well-known Swiss brand at a discount price. Jomashop is one of the better grey market retailers, but know that if you encounter issues with the piece down the line, repairs will be on you. The white dial and brown strap will work with any outfit you can put together for a smart casual workplace, and standout with the day/date window- a rarity in this price range.

The Socks: Smartwool Burgee Geometric Socks – $20.95. I will not apologize for loving prints on socks. A little loud, but Smartwool makes amazing stuff so they’ll last forever. Wool/Nylon/Elastane keeps things nice and airy for a long day at the office, wherever that might be.

About the Author: Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.