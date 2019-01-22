Style Scenario: First Day at Work – Business Formal

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. On the first day at a new job, playing it safe is rarely, if ever, bad. It’s an opportunity to read the room and gauge the standard of attire at your new place of employ, and go from there. For more formal settings, like legal or investment firms, a well-fitted suit is your best friend. These settings are about professionalism and commanding a room. The suit states your intention to show up, put in work and be taken seriously; while smartly selected accessories can set you apart, appropriately, from your colleagues and give you a chance to add your own personality to the office.

The Suit: Suitsupply Napoli S110s Wool in Charcoal – $399. All due respect to the Dappered suit of the year winner, but Suitsupply is my personal favorite suit offering. I swear by Suitsupply’s blue line Napoli fit offerings, and they usually have more availability in common sizes than other options in this price range. Charcoal grey will provide you with endless shirt & tie combinations, and give tan and brown leathers a bit more spotlight than a navy number might.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Shirt- $39. On the first day, we wear white. It’s safe, and you’ll surely see more than a handful of peers wearing the same outfit. And that’s GOOD on the first day. This shirt is a workhorse. The trim fit says modern without overdoing it, and the button-down collars will be useful for tieless Tuesdays in the summer. Speaking of…

The Tie: The Tie Bar Navy White Dot- $19. Nordstrom offering Tie Bar accessories has been a game-changer for more than a few of us, as you can now pick up one or two of their pieces without having to reach the brand’s $50 free shipping threshold on their website. Opt for a tie with classic base color, one or two accent colors, and a subtle but smart texture. The blue with white dots here keeps it conservative, without making you look like you’re running for a political office.

The Belt: GAP Suede Centerbar Belt- $27.99 ($39.95). Belts matter. One of the simplest, yet most valuable, pieces of style advice I learned early is that belts SHOULD be more form than function. If you need a belt to keep your pants up, buy new pants. Suede is a strong option, as the texture is just different enough to set it apart from the other waist-keepers in the office. Sure it’s a little different, but that’s the point. Be a little different.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue in Coffee- $425. Cap-toe Oxford? Check. Subtle brogue detailing and a more-interesting-than-dirt brown color? Check. Asking myself easy to answer questions to appear intelligent? Check. These offer all the formality of the Park Aves, with significantly more visual interest. The coffee shade here can be used anywhere a dark brown can. Be patient, grasshopper. These can be had for much, much less if you’re patient and wait for one of Allen Edmonds’ various sales throughout the year. Want to get a little more fancy for a lot less? There’s always the wholecut MacKenzie. Currently $205.60 in clearance w/ the extra 20% off code PLUS20. But be warned. In some conservative, dressed up work places, wholecuts like the MacKenzie might be a little too flashy.

The Watch: Orient Polaris GMT- $345. Truly, I believe there is no better value in the horological world than this watch. A 40-hour power reserve meter and GMT functionality makes this a compelling and complicated piece for the price. Blue hands on a white, diamond-textured dial make this piece pop without being gaudy, as so many watches fail to do. As a self-professed watch nerd, this is one of my top 3 favorite timepieces under a grand. The Orient picture in the header image on my wrist is 6 years old and hasn’t had a single issue. That piece is out of production, but a similar style is available as part of their Orient Star line, albeit far more expensive than the Polaris GMT.

The Socks: Nordstrom Dot Socks – $12.50. A slight bit of contrast and a subtle pattern provide the style you want, while these’ll blend in all the same. These are a poly/spandex blend though, so if you’re a devotee of merino? Try these ribbed merino blend socks instead.

About the Author: Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.