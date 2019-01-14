Style Scenario: Adding Color & Avoiding the Winter Doldrums

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s cold. It’s dank. The sun hasn’t shown itself in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere for what feels like forever. What better time to inject a little bit of subtle color into your look? We’ll get through this together.

The Bomber: Todd Snyder + Champion Buffalo Check Bomber – $143.20 w/ EXTRA20SALE ($298). A bold addition to the wardrobe that can act either as outerwear, or, as an extra sweater/sportcoat like layer (as is the case here).

The Hat: Made in the USA Stowe Vermont Ski Hat – $46 ($58). Retro good looks and color. Made in Maine. Worsted wool.

The Henley: Bonobos Merino Henley – $78 FINAL ($118). Was just down to $46.80 during their most recent extra 40% off sale items code. So, it might be worth sitting tight and waiting for another to come along. Sure, it’s gray and therefor not technically “colorful,” but that mix of dark and light makes it stand out all the same.

The Coat: Target Goodfellow & Co Wool Blend Topcoat – $79.99. Lots of class on a budget. One of the best of the bunch from this season. 64% wool, 31% poly, 5% “other” makes up the caramel colored fabric.

The Shoes: Astorflex Bitflex Chelseas – $147.98 ($185). Made in Italy, year-round goodness, now on sale. If you’re worried about water and muck attacking the lighter uppers, try some waterproof spray. Also, stay out of the puddles.

The Bag: Banana Republic Large Tote in Bright Blue – $35.70 when 40% off ($59.50). They aren’t kidding. These things are spacious. Perfect for a grocery store run or hauling stuff into the gym or a trip to the beach… remember the beach?

The Belt: UNIQLO Stretch Belt in Dark Gray – $19.90. Who said a black belt and tan shoes won’t go together? Just make sure it’s a preppy, sporty type of belt like this one.

The Jeans: Old Navy Slim 24/7 Built-In Flex Blue Black Jeans – $49.99. Dark, inexpensive (when on sale) jeans in a slim fit. 99% cotton and 1% spandex.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Scout 43 – $41.86. Suede strap, blue dial, and silver tone brass case.