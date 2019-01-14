Monday Sales Tripod – Further Nordstrom Markdowns, 1st Quality AEs for around $200, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Some of the stuff from the half-yearly has sold out. Some has gone back to full price. Some is… still sitting at those same markdowns. But the above picks? All of those items have been marked down even further. And they still ship (and most importantly perhaps), return for free.

Perfect. Sure the clearance section is slightly picked over, but there are still some serious winners in there. First quality too, and unlike the Shoebank/Factory 2nds section, there’s no restocking fee if you have to send these back. Big fan of the MacKenzie dress wholecut. Full review of those can be found here.

Inexpensive basics time. That is, if you consider cashmere to be a basic? I’m more of an extra fine merino fella myself, BUT, some of you might have champagne taste on a Miller High Life budget, so, UNIQLO’s cashmere, now marked down, might be just the ticket. It is a bit of a clearance, so size availability is scattered depending on the color you’re after. But at post time, there’s a good amount of wheelhouse colors and sizes left for the above picks.

A hefty discount on some mighty handsome looking time pieces. No, not everything is getting the half off that’s seen in the picks above. But that ENB in silvered white and blue dials/yellow hands sure does look good for $110. And I think they ship for free too? Big thanks to Kyle T. for the tip!

Made in Portugal. Studded rubber sole for traction. Leather that forms its own, unique wear patterns with each wear. And now, the “rust” shade shown above is back in stock, and this time around they made a plain toe too. Full review here.

Also worth a mention…