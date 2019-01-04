Best Affordable Style of 2018 – The Watch

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Shown above with the oft-desired champagne dial.

How do you improve upon a legend? You slap a perfectly proportioned, subtly textured small seconds hand on the dial, keep the rest simple, and stick with the mid to classically sized diameter and domed crystal.

The Orient Bambino Sub Seconds quickly became a hit. So much so that it’s really pretty hard to find some of the color combinations (like the champagne dial shown above). But play your cards right, and you can get one of these insta-classics for around $150 during a mega sale or a drop on Massdrop. Full review of the small seconds can be found here.

Also Receiving Votes: The Seiko Samurai Automatic, The Timex Hand Wound & Automatic Marlins, the dependable Seiko SKX line, the Citizen Nighthawk, Hamilton’s Khaki Field Automatic.