Best Affordable Style of 2018 – The Blazer / Sportcoat

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

The Rise of the Knit Sportcoat

There is no specific winner this year. But a certain style of blazer/sportcoat absolutely took center stage this year. And that style was the knit sportcoat.

Dressing down a sportcoat gets real easy when it’s knit.

From high end brands to bargain big box stores, seemingly everyone did a knit sportcoat this year. And when executed well, these things are hugely versatile. Polished enough to wear with an OCBD and chinos, or dress it down with a t-shirt or henley and jeans.

Some are made of sweatshirt material. Some are made of fancy Italian wool. Some are made of a wool/cotton blend. This past year knit sportcoats came in just about every color and fabric combination imaginable. And we’ll kick off 2019 (once we’re back from a break) with a round up of the best of the best that you can get your hands on. So stay tuned for that.

Also Receiving Votes: The spendy, but incredibly nice, unconstructed Italian wool blazers from Bonobos. Spier & Mackay’s navy wool hopsack blazer. Lands’ End’s Half-Canvas Wool Blazer. Brooks Brothers on sale Regent Fit, wool or wool blend Sportcoats. J. Crew’s Legacy Wool Blazers. Suitsupply’s Havana Fit Sportcoats in whatever fabric that fits your needs.