The Weekend Reset: Merry Christmas fellas.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This entire post is handy for those who find wrapping presents a challenge. From odd-sized packages to bottles of wine (because gift bags are soooo 1995) and other wrapping tips, this is pretty handy right about now. There are several videos included in the post besides the one above. A nicely wrapped gift stands out from the rest and is especially impressive coming from a guy. Obligatory.

LISTEN/READ: Chares Barkley made me cry. Now it’s your turn.

Joe sent this my way and I’m thankful he did. There are lots of things one can say about Charles, but as Joe pointed out, he lives his life so honestly. This is quite the story.

Thanks for the great feedback about these one-pot recipes. Dappered reader Travis inspired this week’s recipe. This slow-roasted leg of lamb dish borders on comfort food with the addition of scalloped potatoes. It makes for an impressive winter meal. Yes, the recipe is Aussie so you’ll need to convert from metric (hello search engine of choice). Aside from that, it is not terribly complicated and should be worth the attention. For more one-pot main dishes for the holidays, check out this post.

The ten year old Tim would have lost his mind if this had happened to him. The old-as-the-hills Tim can appreciate the beauty of this so much more. What an adventure. Such beauty.

This isn’t one of the best know Rankin/Bass holiday specials but it is a cult classic for sure. Come for Snowmeiser and Heatmeiser, stay for Mrs. Claus and the rest of Southtown USA.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal. Also, nope.