The Weekend Reset – Captain Fantastic and more for the Holidays.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Because sometimes you just want to sit back and peep Elton bringing the Christmas spirit to the masses. Nothing says Christmas like a feathered boa.

This is another one of those traditions I was writing about a couple weeks back. I have been hosting Christmas dinner at my place for a number of years and I serve a hearty rib roast, AKA roast beast. I know. I know. Rib roasts are not exactly budget friendly. They are definitely a splurge, a luxury for the Holiday. I am here to say it is so worth it. But they are surprisingly easy to prepare. Make sure to have your butcher cut the meat from the bone and tie it back together for an easier carving experience. Recipes abound on the interwebs and said butcher is always helpful with recommendations.

The first time reading David Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries was a revelation. I had found a voice that was new to me and at the same time very real to me. I was instantly drawn to his style and sense of humor. I have returned to it many years since that original reading and it always delivers. The Santaland Diaries, featuring Crumpet the Elf is included in this updated collection of stories of the season. Did I mention that this is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever read? Sedaris writes about his life, that of his family and friends. There are true tales. If you want to listen to The Santaland Diaries as it first aired on NPR, here you go.

Ok. I’m going to be honest. I could have included any number of movies and TV specials here. How The Grinch Stole Christmas, A Christmas Story, A Charlie Brown Christmas, It’s A Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, Die Hard, Love Actually, Home Alone, Miracle On 34th: all movies which you probably have seen more than a couple times during the Holidays over the years. But I chose White Christmas for a reason. Perspective. We were a different country then. And while we weren’t perfect, we sure could make glorious movies. If you’ve never seen this, it is a revelation. If you have, you know what I mean.

Sure, they might be an inconvenience when they are clogging up sidewalks and street corners. BUT. When it’s possible to convert one of these to a personal scooter, the situation changes drastically. And no, I am not suggesting someone steal one of these for this purpose. As the article explains, there are tons of these being left behind in impound lots ripe for the plucking – for a price. But that price will always be much less than the cost of the bike, and the $30 “plug and play” converter kit is pretty cheap as well. Possibilities.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal.