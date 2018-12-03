The 2018 Dappered Gift Guide for Her

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents. Here they be. (featured photo credit)

Well, here we are again. The most wonderful time of the year. Or something. The holidays can be a lot of fun, getting together with family and friends, eating comfort food and drinking delightful libations. But they can also be stressful, and one of those points of stress can be getting the right gift for the women in your life. Hopefully this gift guide can help, either with an actual gift, or by sparking an idea. This collection of gifts spans quite a wide price range, taking into account all types of budgets and tastes. With that in mind, away we go…

So, true story, while on a trip to Arizona with a group of ladies this past September for a birthday, we stayed in Dolan Springs. One of our activities, other than visiting the Grand Canyon via the west gate, was a horseback ride and dinner at the Grand Canyon Western Ranch. After dinner one of the cowboys (hi Cowboy Dave!) sings songs and tells ghost stories around a roaring campfire, which of course we took part in. Sitting next to us was the couple that wrote the above book. They were super friendly and a blast to talk to. This would be a really cool gift for a fiance, especially if you haven’t made a firm decision on the honeymoon destination yet. It would also be a great gift to a loved one that just wants to travel more as a couple. Even better, surprise her with the book AND tickets somewhere.

Pavé is a term used when several small gemstones are set close together to create the look of a cobble or stone paved surface. The outer ring around the center CZ in these studs has that pavé characteristic. Makes for a lot of sparkle, so perfect for the lady that is into that. These are also nice to have on hand for formal or cocktail attire.

A gift of flowers that will last a long time, and also avoids the cheesiness of silk floral arrangements. Hand made and ships from the U.S., and shipping is free. A great gift for someone that already has everything, or for the flower lover in your life. This vibrant bouquet will also add cheer during these darker, colder days. Sold by Etsy shop The Paisley Moon.

If you know a lady on the keto bandwagon, or who has expressed interest, this might be a great gift for her. Yes keto is a trend, but many people have seen great success with it. This book breaks it down, and includes lots of recipes.

Aroma therapy is a popular way to scent your home environment. Some diffusers are pretty basic looking, but this one will fit right in to a style conscious girl’s home. If you want to supply her with some essential oil as well, consider Doterra’s On Guard. The fragrance is perfect for this time of year, and it has properties to assist immunity.

For the girl with eclectic style. This “vegan” leather bag ships quickly from Seattle based Boejack Design, so will make it in plenty of time for the big gift giving day. Free shipping kicks in from the shop at $100, and there are smaller items like coin purses you can add on to hit that threshold if so desired.

These mittens are pretty adorable, and would look right at home on the girl that leans on ModCloth for most of her wardrobe. These mittens have the added romanticism of being shipped directly from France. Ooh la la. 100% wool. Heads up, because these ship from France and are made to order, orders must be placed by the 6th of December in the states in order to get them in time for Christmas. Sold by Etsy shop Mamie Henriette.

With the extreme popularity of athleisure, it’s not uncommon to see a woman wearing leggings at all times of the day now. (Editor’s note: And Hooray for that!) The colorblocking on these particular leggings adds style, and they do compress to help with fatigue. You know, for if they’re actually worn while running or working out. Offered in 5 different color options.

First things first. Chewbacca is an awesome name for a cat. Secondly, who wouldn’t want a pet portrait of a beloved furry friend? The above example is just one of a wide variety of styles you can commission (from Tudor to astronaut and beyond). Once again, orders have to get in soon for Christmas delivery. Sold by Etsy shop Homme sur la Lune.

A pretty way to display honey out on a counter or table. Fill the included base with some hot water to warm the honey for a bit, then dispense as much honey as you like into tea, oatmeal, or anything else. Can also be used with maple syrup. Sold by Orvis.

Fine leather goods. And not just that, but fine leather goods lined in cashmere. Hot damn. These gloves come in the above “Purple Secret” and “British Tan”. Ships and returns free from Uncle Nordy.

Yep, that’s a pricey throw. But you know in the Dappered household, if someone’s getting a blanket as a gift, that sucker’s going to be well made, and wool. These throws happen to have cashmere thrown in the mix for maximum comfort and warmth. Hand woven in Ireland. For the woman who is all about the cozies.

It seems like the Chinese art of gua sha (massaging skin in an upward motion) is gaining popularity stateside this year. The above pick comes from Uncommon Goods, but there are also options at Nordstrom, Sephora, and Amazon. Release the chi!

Highly reviewed on Macy’s website, this would be sure to please the female coffee hound in your life. And let’s break it down. If she has a habit of buying a latte every workday, for say around $5 per, that’s $25 per week, and $100 per month. Within 6 months this thing would pay for itself and beyond, as long as she’s willing to take the time to make the latte herself.

Know a gal that loves to travel, or yearns to? Local Box is a subscription service that will send a box of goodies monthly, focused on a particular city in the U.S. The box pictured above is for Portland, Oregon. A single box is $39.99, with subscriptions pricing up from there. This would not only be fun for an established traveler, but also for a younger girl to pique her interest for travel in the future. See more examples of boxes here.

I have experience with this brand and have loved everything I’ve tried from them. The best price on these that I’ve found is at Sephora ($15 each), but free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, and standard 3 day shipping is $5.95. There of course is PLENTY at Sephora to get you to that threshold. Consider this or this to trip that threshold.

A simple way to add a bit of sparkle to a winter outfit. Made in a “luxe wool cotton blend.” And you would have to believe that the price on these will see some significant discounts as we get closer to Christmas.

With any city mockup available, this is a whimsical gift for a woman who LOVES her city or hometown. Can be ordered in silver, gold, or rose gold finish. Sold by Caitlin Minimalist on Etsy. Discounted today (12/3) only.

If the lady you’re buying for is into modern, and cute, she’ll like this. Just 6 inches tall, and perfect for a petite air plant. A unique and unobtrusive way to display a little bit of green. Sold by Etsy shop Hairpinlegs.com.