Style Scenario: What to Wear to a Smart/Casual Holiday Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This one is for the somewhat dressed down affairs that might be out, or, might be at someone’s house. The key is to keep things tailored but relaxed. A knit sportcoat and a dot print button down is the perfect play here.

The Sportcoat: BR Italian Wool Knit Motion Stretch Sportcoat – $178.80 ($298). Currently one of the best things Banana Republic makes, and they’ve been getting a lot right lately. Extremely nice Italian wool fabric that’s easy to move about it in and breathes well. Terrific shade of burgundy, perfect for the holidays (but not just the holidays).

The Shirt: Goodthreads Slim-fit Polka Dot Chambray Shirt – $30. The perfect way to avoid a boring (but still plenty acceptable) white or blue OCBD. Chambray with dots. Perfect.

The Coat: UNIQLO Seamless Down Coat – $129.90 ($159.90). Long enough to protect your sportcoat tail, but functional enough that you’ll be comfortable and dry if you have to dig your car out of a parking spot.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1939 Chrono – $220 . Wow that thing looks a lot like Baume and Mercier’s Capeland Chrono. And that’s a good thing. Miyota Quartz. 41mm diameter. Yes the band is black and the shoes are a dark charcoal. It’ll look great.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt – $39.95. The perfect belt for this kind of outfit, and has been, for at least ten years.

The Boots: 1901 Brooks Chelsea Boot in Charcoal Suede – $124.95. Grey suede boots are easier to wear than you might think. If you live in a place that gets nasty weather, you might want to weatherproof these with some suede spray (do it a few days before and let the smell air out once you’re done). Not a chelsea guy? No problem. Try these chukkas in grey oiled suede instead. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

The Jeans: Amazon Goodthreads Selvedge Jeans – $50. Available in multiple fits. Just a bit of stretch woven in for comfort. Full review here. Or, whatever dark wash jeans you favor.

The Scarf: Banana Republic Merino Wool Scarf in Deep Hunter Green – $47.70 ($79.50). All merino wool with an interesting knit at a very fair price.

The Gloves: Hestra Gabriel Zip Suede Glove – $64.97 ($130). Hestra knows how to make gloves, and while these are slightly off the style beaten path, they do it well. Sorta like wintry drivers?

The Host/Hostess Gift (if applicable): Josh Cellars Cab – $12.99. A favorite. Someone has invited you over to share in their walls & roof, their food, and probably their booze. Say thanks with a bottle of wine that outperforms its price. A rich one that’s still plenty drinkable. Part of the Joseph Carr family.