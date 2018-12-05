Style Scenario: What to Wear to a Dressed Down Holiday Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. First we went dressed up. Then it was somewhere in between. Now it’s time for a dressed down, but still put-together look for those parties that are more beer, cookies, & board-games, and less cocktails, appetizers, and schmoozing. (Top photo credit)

The Henley: Banana Republic Waffle-Knit Henley – $32.70 ($54.50). Hey look! It’s green! How festive. And henleys are the rare shirt that can somehow look casual, but a little more purposeful than a t-shirt, all at the same time. Magic, right?

The Sweater: Goodthreads Soft Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $40. Inexpensive, extremely well reviewed, and ships fast and free. A perfect, super versatile layer.

The Vest: JCF Trekker Vest – $59.99 ($110). Layers, layers, layers. And a vest is perfect if you’re gonna shovel the walk/driveway as a thank you for your pal who’s hosting a big, laid back bash.

The Watch: Citizen Nighthawk – $189.98. Been getting a lot of mentions lately, but it’s a classic and a lot of watch for $190.



The Cap: Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Hat in Charcoal Heather – $46.56 ($69.50). A fair price, ships and returns for free, and Nordstrom house-brand stuff is usually well worth the price. I’ve found that a charcoal hat (not black, not navy, not ivory) is the color of winter hat that seems to go well with most everything.

The Belt: 1901 Dublin Horween Leather Belt – $69.50. Treat yo self to some fine leather goods. Made in the USA From Horween’s famous Dublin leather, which is a cowhide that’s been treated with the same (or similar?) mixture to Cordovan, making it super deep, rich, and interesting compared to flat and bland leathers.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA. If the host is a bit of a beer drinker who’s maybe missing some of his warmer weather IPA favorites, bring a sixer of this. A good amount of crisp hoppiness, while still leaning on the malty backbone of winter ales. I look forward to this seasonal release every year… probably a little too much.

The Scarf: Barbour Fair Isle 100% Wool Scarf – $49.97 ($99). A little spendy, even on sale, but it’s all wool and Barbour knows a thing or two about heritage fall/winter wear.

The Gloves: Banana Republic Wool-Blend Snap Glove – $53.70 ($89.50). These mixed media types of gloves, especially the wool/leather options, are a perfect dressed-down glove that also looks just fine with a topcoat and suit.

The Boots: Made in Italy 1901 Stevens Waterproof Chukkas – $124.95. A basic suede chukka that’s made in Italy AND waterproof? For $125? Not bad at all. Ships and returns free since it’s made and sold by Nordstrom.

The Jeans: Levi’s 514 Straight Fit in Tumbled Rigid – $34.99. Standard Dappered. You know what we’re going to say here: “or, whatever your favorite brand and cut of dark wash jeans happens to be.” Still one of the best deals in the men’s classic style business. Thirty. Five. Bucks.