Steal Alert: Levi’s 511 Dark Wash Jeans for $33.36 with Free Shipping

Zappos is running an extremely limited, extra 20% off select sale items code today. Oddly enough the Levi’s 511, which is of their most popular fits, is included. These are a true slim. There’s the 511 slim, and then there’s the 510 skinny. I don’t know if they do anything tighter than the 510, but if they do, good luck to those that wear them (and their junk). But the 511 does have some room. Not much. But some.

Sorry my fellow thick legged, big booty brethren. These are not the jeans you are looking for.

Anyway, they’re currently marked down to around forty bucks. The extra twenty percent off knocks them down to $33. Not bad, especially considering that they ship and return for free since it’s Zappos. I think if you create an account with them you get super fast shipping for free too?

Also up for this sale is Red Wing’s 6″ Moc Toe in “copper rough and tough” leather. Code knocks those American made beauties down to $185.60. Not bad for first quality Red Wings. So if you’re going for the hipster lumberjack meets Star Wars AT-ST look, you can complete it all in one fell swoop on Zappos during this sale.

Code EXTRA20 expires today, 12/10.

That’s all. Carry on.

Also on sale, also up for the extra 20% off. Down to $186 through today, 12/10.