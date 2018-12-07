Steal Alert: J. Crew Mercantile / Factory 50% off at Amazon

UPDATE: Sizes are moving/have moved FAST on this one. So it seems like size selection is limited already.

J. Crew is dumping Mercantile. The brand. I don’t think they’re discontinuing their J. Crew Factory clothes as a whole but the confusion over what was factory and what was mercantile will be eliminated by way of phasing out “Mercantile.” And with that elimination, perhaps the Amazon relationship might go with it.

Mercantile was the only J. Crew line that Amazon carried. And it didn’t make much sense, being that the stuff on Amazon often cost much, MUCH more than what it cost on the J. Crew Factory website.

But that’s not true anymore. At least for today. Amazon has slashed prices on what appears to be a ton of their J. Crew Mercantile goods. And while J. Crew Factory is running a sixty percent off sale, MANY of the items on Amazon are still less. When is 50% off an equal to or better deal than even 60% off? When J. Crew Mercantile/Factory and their weird pricing is involved.

Mercantile’s Wool blend Topcoat, Nylon/Wool Crews, and Nylon/Wool Shawl Collars.

All for the same or LESS on Amazon today than what Factory has them for.

All of that shown above? It’s either basically the same price or LESS on Amazon. Today. Despite JCF claiming a 60% off sale (with exclusions of course).

Beats me.

Plus, if you get it at Amazon and have Prime, it’ll ship fast and free. And returns are super easy. Another bonus. Deal allegedly ends today though, being that it’s a gold box one day deal.

Big thanks to Ryan W. for sending in the tip.

Shown at the top of the post: J Crew Mercantile’s Quilted jacket, which is $55 today on Amazon, and $59 on the JCF site. Also shown up top is their lambswool bomber, which is $44.75 at Amazon, and $49 on the JCF site.