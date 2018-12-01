Steal Alert: Amazon’s Buttoned Down Brand 100% Cashmere V-Necks for $62

Along with Goodthreads, Buttoned Down is one of Amazon’s main, in-house Menswear brands. And they’re coming for our money.

These things have a LOT going for them, despite the mixed reviews on Amazon. It’s lightweight cashmere, but the fabric itself is actually really nice. Much softer than you’d think for the price. Some reviewers have reported construction problems. Again, it’s lightweight. And while I haven’t done a long term test on the V-necks, I have a Cashmere crewneck from Buttoned Down (sadly not on sale,) and I love it. It’s held up great. And you also have a lifetime guarantee backing you up. Plus, there’s always the convenient and free returns that Amazon offers.

Size shown below is a medium on 5’10” / 195. So it’s a little boxy. Might want to size down.

That’s all. Carry on.