Steal Alert: 48% off J. Crew through 12/5

NOBODY MOVE. J. Crew’s website seems stable. For now. And that wasn’t the case on Black Friday – Cyber Monday. And while this deal isn’t quite as good (2% less of a discount, not as much stock), you guys have sent in a few tips about this one, so… off we go with some picks. Fingers crossed their servers don’t burst into flames. Big thanks to John P. for the tip!

Check out the close up of that knit. English wool from Moon Mills. Looks like a super high quality alternative to their Lambswool chore jacket which has long since sold out. The year of the sweater jacket (or the swacket) continues to be strong.

Just over ninety bucks for a vintage-inspired, but still highly functional, gore-tex waterproof boot? That seems oddly good. Breathable too thanks to that gore-tex.

Navy (on the left) has plenty of sizes left, while the forest green is scattered at best. That deep red cabernet color? Long gone. New Year’s Eve is fast approaching.

Gloves are a lot like sunglasses. Some of us can hold onto them without trouble, others leave them in every train, cab, plane, Airbnb, etc… that we step into. If it was socially acceptable, some of us might start tying strings to our gloves like we had with our mittens when we were six years old.

A classic OCBD that comes in a true slim fit and is made from American grown Supima cotton. Tons of colors to pick from. Yes, they’re made overseas, but the reviews are solid. Are there cheaper OCBD options out there? Absolutely. But not many now that they’re half off.

The bluchers of their new Italian Leather collection. Goodyear welted. One fifty-five. Not bad for a basic shoe that’s about the shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe.

Four color options. Basically the same sweater (at least it looks to be from here?) but one is considered to be heathered, and the other is donegal. Beats me.

These always make the annual best sportcoats of fall post and for good reason. Softer tweed than what you might be envisioning. Less construction too. Half lined. Shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/ 185. Full review here.

Solid on one side, micro windowpane (check?) on the other. All cashmere.

Unisex. A great gift for the gear lugging dude (or yourself,) or, something for the lady in your life. As someone who carries in a briefcase, a duffel bag (gym = early AM for me), and sometimes a tote (products to review and or giveaway to you guys…) I can appreciate something like this.

A favorite that was out of stock at one point during the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. Extremely well reviewed. And not some dinky thing either. 17 1/2″H x 26″W x 9 1/4″D = over four thousand cubic inches of space. So, it has room. Seems to go out of stock a lot.

A basic that you’ve got to admit is at a pretty solid price. Merino wool + nylon blend. Lots of colors.

J. Crew’s take on the classic Peacoat, now down for around Army/Navy surplus store prices. And these can compete with the real thing. Good wool, a bit of insulation, those hand warmer pockets are a huge benefit, and it’s slightly longer than far too many peacoats that chop the tail short.

It has to be said again. Micro dots (not big blobby cartoon polka dots), are a great way to break away from the tyranny of stripes. Made in their secret wash, stretch fabric.

I don’t know how the leather quality is on these things. Just one review so far, and it’s encouraging, but know that in the past J. Crew has been a little hit or miss on leather accessories.

A less expensive version of the all leather option. Less leather will do that.

More of a classic fit. I’m guessing any fisherman worth his salt would smack you upside the head with a mackerel if you asked if he had ever worn skinny jeans. And while fisherman probably don’t shop at J. Crew, J. Crew has nailed the traditional Aran Fisherman’s sweater look here. 100% wool. Has a Hemingway look about it.

ORRrrrrrrrrrrrrrr… There’s this. Not bad for an all wool, classic cable, not-quite-fisherman’s sweater from their upgraded Wallace and Barnes line. For being such a simple piece, this thing has a lot of potential.

A lot of brands push solid cashmere scarfs this time of year. And that’s fine and understandable. But it doesn’t take much of a pattern to set a scarf apart. And here’s the proof.

Speaking of small details that can set something apart, check out that stitch. All cashmere once again.

A cotton, 3 season (or year-round if you live in a warm climate) classic. One of the better reviewed items from J. Crew’s line up. Also available in blue.

What do you call a wool, colorblocked bomber? That’d be a letterman jacket. No letters necessary here either. Also available in a burgundy option.

Yes you can find cords for less (see GAP), but some of you are pretty tied to J. Crew’s pant fits. All three fits available here. Lots of colors to pick from. Cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch.

No lining here except for the sleeves. A little less stuffy compared to a traditional, hard shouldered, gold buttoned navy blazer. Full review here. Just the “galvanized iron” shade left with any size selection.

Big fan of J. Crew’s merino cardigans. Nice material, available in classic or slim fit, and unlike much of the competition, there’s a good sized placket here. Thin cardigan plackets can look a little feminine sometimes. Just wish they made them in more colors. You can have it in any color you’d like… as long as it’s navy.

Cotton canvas body, and unzips/unfurls so you can get your suit or jackets (and shoes and what not) to and fro while minimizing creasing and wrinkling risks. Yes, the zippers weren’t designed the best (read the reviews) but attaching a couple of pulls should solve that problem. And most bags like this will run you a heck of a lot more money.

The J. Crew 48% off lots of full price & sale stuff code 48HOURS is set to expire 12/5/18.