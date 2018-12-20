Spier & Mackay Goodyear Welted Shoes Discount, Todd Snyder Timex, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Saxxon Wool Bird’s-Eye 1818 Suit – $399.25 ($1298) note that you have to get and use not just one, but two free $25 gift cards to see this price.
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $236.75 ($698)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $199.10 ($498)
- Wool/Cotton Knit Regent Fit Sportcoat – $236.75 ($698)
- Nautical Stripe Shawl Collar Sweater – $74.25 ($198)
- Wool/Cotton Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $236.75 ($698)
Brooks Brothers isn’t cheap. Even when stuff hits their sale section. But an extra 25% off AND you can stack their free $25 e-gift card with the purchase of a $150 e-gift card? Excellent. Note that all prices above reflect using a free $25 gift card where applicable (if the 25% off sale price still lands the item above $150). In regards to the gray, knit wool/cotton sportcoat in the lower right… I don’t know what the one reviewer is talking about. I own that sportcoat. It’s a little trimmer, but a 41R fits me great (and I usually wear a 41R in their regent fit.) It MIGHT be a little slimmer in the arms, but it is NOT two sizes too small. Maybe he got something that was mis-labeled. Anyway, really nice sportcoat.
Massdrop: Oris Big Crown Pointer Day Auto – $579.99 FINAL ($1700)
Not for everyone, but that price is gonna be tough (if not impossible to come even close to) to beat outside of Massdrop. 44mm in diameter, so, not small. Seashell grooved bezel. Aviation inspired looks for sure, and you also get a day of the week function, via a pointer that rotates around the outside of the dial. Swiss Made. Estimated ship date is January 8th. Big thanks to Ryan P. for the tip!
Spier & Mackay: Spend $100, save 10%, Spend $200 save 15%, Spend $300 save 20%
- Vitale Barberis Flannel Chalk Stripe Suit – $374.40 ($468)
- Camel Wool / Cashmere Overcoat – $398.40 ($498)
- Navy Wool Sportcoat – $236.30 ($278)
- Goodyear Welted made in Portugal Shoes – $210.80 – $253.30 ($248 – $298)
Tiered savings that require no code. Sizes and fits are scattered about depending on what you’re after. Nice to see that their shoes are getting this cut as well. Head here for a full review of those.
Todd Snyder: 30% off Select w/ HOLIDAYBONUS
- Timex + Todd Snyder Military Watch in Olive – $96.60 ($138)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Military Watch in Gray – $96.60 ($138)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive – $96.60 ($138)
- Made in the USA Italian Wool Unconstructed Sportcoat – $418.60 ($598)
- Made in the USA Red Wing Blacksmith in Copper Rough and Tough – $210 ($300)
- Made in the USA Wool Flannel Jacket & Pant in Light Grey – $557.20 ($796)
- Vans Gum Block Slip on in Classic White – $35 ($50)
30% off is a pretty hefty discount from Todd Snyder. So that’s greatly appreciated. But it’s still Todd Snyder. Not Target (even though both Target and Todd Snyder sell Timex… imagine that).
Nordstrom: Their Half Yearly Sale is coming 12/26!
- Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit V-neck Sweater – $58.80 ($98) limited sizes
- Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater – $58.80 ($98)
- The Rail Quilted Nylon Trucker Jacket – $59.40 ($99)
- Marc New York Humboldt Quilted Jacket – $117.25 ($175)
- Hart Schaffner Marx Sheffield Classic Fit Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $356.98 ($595)
- Ted Baker Knitts Duffel Bag – $213.90 ($319)
- Ted Baker Twrens Wingtip Boot – $158.98 ($265)
- The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot – $65.98 ($110)
- Made in Portugal Selected Homme “David” Sneaker – $80.98 ($135)
- John W. Nordstrom Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $299.40 ($499)
- Nordstrom Merino Wool Polo Sweater – $63.75 ($85)
- Made in Italy 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool & Silk Sport Coat – $179.40 ($299)
Yes, we will have full picks from Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale bright and early on Boxing Day. For now, here’s a preview with some of the best that’s kicking about in their oddly stacked sale section. Maybe it’s a slow roll out? As always, everything ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Cardmembers get 50% off, no BR merch exclusions, w/ BRCARD50 as well as an additional 10% off w/ BRCARD
- EXPRESS: 50% off almost everything.
- J. Crew: 20% off 2 styles, 30% off 3 styles, or 40% off 4 styles w/ MOREISMORE
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles.
- Lands’ End: Up to 65% Off Sale items (no code or pin needed). 40% Off Full Price w/ SNOWMAN and 2469
- GAP: 45% off, no exclusions, w/ HOLIDAY