Spier & Mackay Goodyear Welted Shoes Discount, Todd Snyder Timex, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Brooks Brothers isn’t cheap. Even when stuff hits their sale section. But an extra 25% off AND you can stack their free $25 e-gift card with the purchase of a $150 e-gift card? Excellent. Note that all prices above reflect using a free $25 gift card where applicable (if the 25% off sale price still lands the item above $150). In regards to the gray, knit wool/cotton sportcoat in the lower right… I don’t know what the one reviewer is talking about. I own that sportcoat. It’s a little trimmer, but a 41R fits me great (and I usually wear a 41R in their regent fit.) It MIGHT be a little slimmer in the arms, but it is NOT two sizes too small. Maybe he got something that was mis-labeled. Anyway, really nice sportcoat.

Not for everyone, but that price is gonna be tough (if not impossible to come even close to) to beat outside of Massdrop. 44mm in diameter, so, not small. Seashell grooved bezel. Aviation inspired looks for sure, and you also get a day of the week function, via a pointer that rotates around the outside of the dial. Swiss Made. Estimated ship date is January 8th. Big thanks to Ryan P. for the tip!

Tiered savings that require no code. Sizes and fits are scattered about depending on what you’re after. Nice to see that their shoes are getting this cut as well. Head here for a full review of those.

30% off is a pretty hefty discount from Todd Snyder. So that’s greatly appreciated. But it’s still Todd Snyder. Not Target (even though both Target and Todd Snyder sell Timex… imagine that).

Yes, we will have full picks from Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale bright and early on Boxing Day. For now, here’s a preview with some of the best that’s kicking about in their oddly stacked sale section. Maybe it’s a slow roll out? As always, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: