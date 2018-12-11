Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Whu… Wha… WHEN did they start making their Original Briefcase in gray? Oh man… the way the bridle leather handles and the brass hardware stands out. That’ll do. Currently on sale with the code at East Dane. If they run out of stock, Nordstrom has them too (just not on sale).

Not cheap, but that’s one hell of a grown up puffer jacket. Wool is kinda like a brushed suiting fabric. Removable quilted bib. Leather under collar. two colors to pick from. Here’s how you get the price: Buy two $150 e-gift cards, get two $25 e-gift cards for free (it’s a deal they’re currently running). Then at checkout, use the code ENJOY25 for 25% off. That drops the price to $448. Use all your gift cards, including the fifty worth of “free” gift cards. Final out of pocket cost is just under $400. If you live near a store? And they have one of these? Lucky you. They’re running a 40% off one item in store promo. All this rigmarole ends on Sunday 12/16.

Nice work out of the Nordstrom shoe design team. All of these are from “Nordstrom Men’s Shop.” Meaning, they’re in house goods, and Norstrom takes the quality to price ratio seriously on those in-house brands. They all ship and return for free too, being that it’s Nordstrom.

All merino? For twenty eight bucks? Boy. Those menswear brands exclusive to Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium sure are stepping their game up. Just a reminder that they’re still using Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, and their other exclusive brands as bait. Yes, bait. Because you have to be a Prime subscriber to buy them.

They can keep the cape. I’ll take this. Just note that they run small. Like real small. A size at least. Maybe two depending on your body type. Ships and returns for free at least.

Amazon really does sell everything (not just 100% merino crew necks). Maybe 2019 is the year you finally get in shape. Maybe you are in shape, but you want something new to mix it up at the home gym. Maybe you’re in the Dappered Threads weight loss club. Whatever the reason, know that I, in my long illustrious career as a headless reluctant model on the internet, have tried just about everything to stay relatively fit (Personal Training, Running, Spinning, Martial Arts/Kickboxing). And while I’ve got a routine that suits me that uses plenty of those previously mentioned ways to workout, battle ropes continuously kick my ass. They’re absurd. In a good way. And they’re hugely versatile. Head here to read Brett’s rundown at Art of Manliness. Price above varies on the length and width of the ropes you’re after.

Happy holidays fellas.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.