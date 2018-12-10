Monday Sales Tripod – One of the Better JCF Sales, New Flint and Tinder, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sure, their wheelhouse worsted wool suits are excluded, but just about everything else is up for the half off plus an extra 20% off discount. I honestly can’t recall the last time their cotton (but nice, it’s got a bit of texture/ruggedness to it) SLIM fisherman’s sweaters went for that low. Usually they kick around between $40 – $50 depending on the promotion. Code FROSTY is set to expire today, 12/10/18. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on the brushed cotton blazer being at a rock bottom price!

A bigger, badder, winter-ready brother to their hugely popular waxed trucker (which are back in stock by the way). Made by Flint and Tinder which means they’re made here in the USA. Lined with wool through the body, sleeves, and hood. Not cheap, but something you’re gonna wear forever, and if you have kids, they’ll try and steal from you as they get older.

I think this has been running for a little bit now? I don’t recall. Feels like it was an extension of their rediscover America Sale, but just on the Fifth Avenue cap toe Oxfords? Anyway, $225 for first quality AE wheelhouse dress shoes is a heck of a deal. Available with either leather soles or studded Dainite soles if you live in crap-weather-country. Big thanks to Joseph M. for the tip! Also, if you haven’t created an account with them yet? It’s super easy to do. You then become a “collector” and you get 15% off your first purchase for doing so. Drops these Fifth Avenues down to $191. Big thanks to Pedro S. for the tip!

In case you missed it in the Thursday handful. You spend $300+ or $500+ and they’ll email you an e-gift card for $50 (if you spent $300+) or $100 (if you’re a big spender and went higher than $500). So it’s not technically a sale, but it is a pretty nice promotion. They do plenty of small stuff so one shouldn’t have a hard time spending fifty or a hundred from a gift card.

Also worth a mention…