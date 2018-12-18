Bonobos: 30% off Site Wide Sale

For Bonobos, 20% off is standard. But they rarely go higher than that on full priced stuff. Sure, they’ll run an extra 30% off on SALE items, but not on full price. Except for today and tomorrow. Code LOVEMYSELF should work on everything on their site. Order by 12/21 (Friday) for delivery by Christmas Eve. Off we go with some picks.

A legend and for good reason. Totally unconstructed but not some wimpy, flimsy thing, thanks to the high quality Italian wool. A terrific year round sportcoat. Super breathable. Solid colors run $400 retail, with some of the fancy patterns being $500+.

I’d say these are the originals that built the Bonobos empire, but they aren’t. Looks like Bonobos has phased out their original, all cotton chinos, in favor of their stretch versions. Tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

I’m a gym shorts and breathable t-shirt kinda guy myself, but I know there’s more than a few of you that exchange pajamas on Christmas Eve as family tradition dictates. And if I WERE to dive into the classic pajama world, you can bet they’d be burgundy with lion heads all over them.

Perfect for the season. Lots of cozy but still polished. Stretch brushed twill with classic 5 pocket styling.

Couple of winter-ready plaid sportcoats. The Navy plaid isn’t on sale, and is very much returnable if it doesn’t work out. Brown Plaid is already on sale, and final sale at that, so, no returns or exchanges there.

One of the original, best selling pants from Bonobos. 98% cotton and 2% elastane.

All hail the swazer! Or swacket. Or… you get the idea. This is the Bonobos take on the knit jacket/blazer thingy. All Italian cotton.

Fully lined and quilted. Sherpa on the collar. Fabric is from Italy. A bit of a style risk, but not a huge style risk.

Utter and complete luxury. For the guy on your list who has been very, VERY good this year. Maybe that guy is you, who knows. And who would have ever thought Wal Mart would one day own a company that sells $200 Cashmere Henleys?

Not cheap, but check out that burgundy shade. Doesn’t shout, but stands out.

All kinds of right. They call it wool blend, but then in the description it says it’s 100% boiled merino? Beats me. Looks great though.

No wool exterior option this year Bonobos? Bummer. Always kinda liked the looks of the wool versions.

For those that want something nice, breathable, and masculine, but think the cashmere option is a little much. Still not cheap though, even with the discount.

