Win It: The Orient Bambino Version 5 Classic Automatic

We now have five, yes SEVEN variations of Orient’s classic Bambino automatic watch. The original, the retro styled roman numerals version, the Bauhaus inspired option, the gradient dial, the small seconds, and the open heart. Why this one is the “Version 5”? I dunno. Maybe because the open heart and small seconds is major surgery, while the other five are purely aesthetic changes.

And the aesthetics are gonna please many. Especially those who love the simplicity and clarity of a watch that is built to… well… built to tell the darn time.

Same 40.5mm diameter without the crown. Same domed crystal. Same exhibition caseback. Same in-house, hacking and hand-winding automatic movement. Same… strangely odd 21mm lug size. But it’s the face that takes a bit of a radical departure (if being totally classic can be a radical departure).

This looks like the daily watch your well dressed Grandpa might have worn. Maybe around the house, maybe to the golf course, maybe out to the pub. It’s clean, it’s simple, and the small detail of the metallic blue leaf style hands is a nice touch.

You’ll notice that the starting price is lower than previous Bambino releases. That’s because all of their starting prices are lower. Orient seems to have done away with codes and promos, and instead is favoring a new lower pricing strategy.

That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find some models for cheaper via 3rd party retailers. That’s no secret. Anyone who’s heard of something called “Google” can figure that out in seconds. But many models (especially the newest options) can be tough to source for a lower price than what Orient asks for direct.

Note that along with the silver case / black strap option shown here, there’s also a gold as well as a rose-gold tone case version. But most of us will opt for the silver case. And I wouldn’t worry too much about wearing a black leather strap watch with dark brown shoes. It’s the reverse (black shoes, brown leather watch) that often stands out. Gramps wouldn’t have cared. Neither should you.

Enter here to win the new Orient Bambino version 5 seen in this post. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 11/21/18. One entry per person. Thanks to Orient for sending along their newest Bambino for review and giveaway!