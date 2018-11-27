Top 10 Black Friday / Cyber Monday Leftover Sale Items for Men

Everyone survive the holiday? Good. Everyone resist overspending during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday rush? Maybe that’s not so clear. For those that did resist, know that there are still (weirdly enough) a bunch of serious Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings going on out there. Lots of extensions of codes, promos, sales, etc. Here are what some might consider to be the top 10 still available. Picks below are limited to items with at least a good size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. (Top Photo Credit)

Yes, J. Crew extended their half off deal. One of their most popular items from their upgraded, workwear inspired Wallace & Barnes line. Just navy available. Unconstructed. Extremely well reviewed. Garment Dyed. Code CYBER expires today, 11/27.

The Pick: Made in Portugal Goodyear Welted Shoes – $198.40 – $238.40 ($248 – $298)

Last day for this. I was honestly quite surprised that they had their new Goodyear Welted Shoes up for this discount. Full review of those can be found here. If it’s your first shoe, suit, or sportcoat purchase? Shipping is free both ways.

Like J. Crew, EXPRESS has extended their 50% off deal for one more day. 82 reviews and still five out of five stars for these Thermal Regulating sweaters. They must be doing something right. And I kinda like that contrasting knit at the shoulders. Should make you look a bit fitter and stronger. 16 colors to pick from and they ship free too.

OH. Welcome back. These have been gone off Massdrop for quite a while. Look, it’s not a $1500 watch. But it’s a hell of a watch for $330. Swiss made, automatic movement, Sapphire Crystal, 200m water resistance, etc. Lots of good specs here. Estimated ship date is December 27th, so, happy new year to you?

Got all that? Nordstrom’s Black Friday – Cyber Monday event is still going on, but not for long. Ends early tomorrow morning I believe. Spend $250, and you get a $50 promotional e-certificate to spend online and in stores January 11-February 2. Liking that combination between the peacoat and the colorblock cashmere scarf. Everything still ships and returns for free.

AND it ships for free if you sign up for their free rewards program, just give them your email. Currently $40 on the main J. Crew site.

Made in France. Real wool. Soft interiors. Crepe sole. Breton stripes. I don’t recall these slippers going for this low of a price before. Only bummer is that they won’t ship until after Christmas.

Do not roll your eyes. I know I’ve mentioned these things before. But few consumer products have actually changed my life. This one has. If you have a creature in your home that makes a mess (a baby, a teenager, a dog or a cat) then these things will be a game changer. Always come home to find that the dog/cat/Yeti has spent the day rolling around on the couch napping? Use the upholstery attachment plugged directly into the engine and you’ve got full sized vacuum power in a handheld package. Plus, no more cords to deal with while cleaning. And they’re great for detailing cars too. This one is the V8 Animal. I have this model. More power. And you’ll need it if you have hairy beasts in your home.

One of the best and most accessible deals in the cords world. A wale that’s just right. Not super plush and fat, but not pincord either. A little bit of stretch. A bunch of colors and a couple of fits. Code CYBER is good for half off, then MORE is good for an additional 10% off and free shipping, no minimum.

Two things can be true. First, these were probably the most over exposed item on this site over the last week. Second? That’s a REALLY good deal. Efforting an in person review of these Italian leather, Goodyear welted boots. Was sold out in the two most popular colors (shown above) but are now simply back-ordered to early December. Which is right around the corner.