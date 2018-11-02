The Weekend Reset – Some Beasties, some Rum Punch, and your Civic Duty.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

There is so much to the Beastie Boys’ story. So much. If you had asked me what I thought their legacy would have been at the time their first LP was making the rounds I’m not sure I would have been very nice. I never expected the journey that followed. They performed one of the best concerts I’ve experienced (their Hello Nasty tour where they played in the round). It was a journey from punk to woke and it ended far too soon. Check out an interview Mike D and Ad Roc did with The Guardian to learn more. Then pick up the book.

Here’s the thing about parties. I’m never really comfortable until I’ve had a drink of some sort. Or two. I’ve come to learn that making something in large batches is not only a good way to create a bit of an atmosphere. It also keeps the party going when guests can help themselves. The rum punch recipe in this article looks particularly festive and tasty, both as something to serve up but also something to sip before your guests arrive.

All that from two guys. If you’ve been a Dappered reader since the early days, you know we are fans of this Canadian duo. The band has always impressed us with their ability to create memorable rock that always sounds bigger than what you might expect from two guys. They’ve just had their debut album reissued through a distributor who can make sure their sound finds a larger audience. We’re really happy for them and we are digging “Black Holes” big time.

VOTE: Because you have to live with the results.

I don’t care who you vote for. I just want you to vote. Not enough Americans exercise their right to do so. A right that has been fought and died for. Here are some of the obvious reasons why voting matters. I have a really hard time buying the “it doesn’t matter whether I vote or not” canard. It doesn’t hold water. I was interested to see that there are other, less obvious reasons to cast your vote. And I’m not scolding. I’m encouraging and thanking you for doing the right thing.

Don’t go into this one with huge expectations. Go into this expecting a retro-teen-splatter midnight movie flick. It’s pretty fun. Chance is the best part of the movie.

