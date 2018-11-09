The Weekend Reset: Good taste, bad taste and a bad trip.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

I mean, if you live in one of the chosen cities, these might be bringing you dinner or underpants or exfoliant in the near future. I know this kind of thing is inevitable. You can’t stop progress, yadda yadda yadda. I have questions. Aren’t these going to be a shenanigans magnet? If electric scooters are being covered in poo or set on fire and as cities come to terms with them in their own way, how long until the scooter business model is no longer viable? These guys are admittedly much less invasive (slow moving, able to deal with obstacles) and almost adorable so maybe they’ll get a pass. Because, basically, I’m fine with the technology and the service. It’s just people that will eff this up.

Thai One-Pot. Seriously, this might become my new go-to. It’s just one of those dishes with flavors that work so well together with textures that satisfy and an attractive presentation. During the preparation I can tell you right now that I might have sipped a crisp Albariño (or two).

As is the case this week, I have so many questions about all of this. I would ask them but I would only end up sounding old. So I’ll just leave it at this. I don’t get it. And then I’ll add this. I really don’t effin get this ugly is the new cool thing. At all. I ended up sounding old anyway, didn’t I?

Joe sent this my way. I’m super glad he did. This reminds me of Raymond Carver and that might be the highest compliment I can pay when it comes to literature. You can read it in one sitting. It’s not really a cheerful story but it is terrific story-telling.

LISTEN: Matt Maeson is someone you should know about.

Do me a favor. Go read this. Then come back. That is some kind of upbringing. I met Matt earlier this summer and heard some funny, intense and completely honest and forthright stories from him about growing up, his faith, and some of the trouble he got into. This is his approach to songwriting as well. These are raw, personal songs that just happen to be catchy and cathartic. I am also a big fan of the videos he’s released. They are just as soul-baring and direct as his music. Matt story-boarded them and worked with a director who should get noticed because of these. Check them out here. He has two digital EPs available and a new album arrives early next year. If you get a chance, go see him.

