The Weekend Reset: Fighting Porch Pirates, Football’s Role in WWI, & More

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

I am a fan of warm mull-spiced wine. I am a fan of sangria. This lands somewhere in between and it makes for a festive update to your warm holiday beverage offerings. Yes, I said festive. ‘Tis the season and all that.

There is no such thing as too much when it comes to protecting your stuff (and the stuff that is going to be your stuff), from what the paper in my town calls porch pirates. And while big city folks might not have an actual front porch for deliveries, things get stolen. And since we now order everything online, we get deliveries. That’s why this is relevant to your interests. Sign up to US Postal Service’s Informed Delivery service so you can find out what is on it’s way. More importantly, this article gives a really important reason: sign up before scanners register in your name and scam your…stuff. Makes sense to me.

Wednesday is having none of the textbook Thanksgiving story. I might have broken a blood vessel in my eye when I saw this the first time. Seriously, if you haven’t seen Addams Family Values, you should. But start with this one.

No, that’s not a Hogie. That is a stuffed butternut squash and it is a thing of beauty. A one-pot dish this is not. However, your vegetarian/vegan friends would be thrilled to see this at the Thanksgiving table. What you’re looking at is a roasted butternut squash filled with “black rice, chestnuts, dried fruit and nuts; sauteed mushrooms; glazed red onions; roasted red peppers; and baby spinach.” Yum. You can roast and prep most of this in advance and put it together on turkey day. Or, whatever it is you will be feasting on.

As much of Europe marked the Centenary Anniversary of Armistice Day last week, the BBC published a long read about football’s role in WWI. Not only do you get some sobering perspective on what went on in the trenches, you get a fascinating look at one family’s role before and during the war and the early years of many teams which still exist today.

