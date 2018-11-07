The Dappered Space: Fall Home Style 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

If you haven’t already figured it out, here at the Dappered offices we’re kind of excited for fall. It was a long, hot summer. Cooler temps, more precipitation, and warmer meals are all welcome as far as we’re concerned. It might also be time to give your space a critical eye, and see if there’s any changes you’d like to make that reflect the upcoming season.

Having accents that you can display at certain times of the year can be fun, and it’s an easy way to change up the look of your place, just as accessories can change the look of an outfit. Or perhaps it’s just time to change out a big piece. Here are a few suggestions of products that would look right at home, in a home, on a blustery or rainy fall day.

A reviewer said this chair is deep, wide, and cozy. That’s a perfect combination for getting cozy with a good book. Throw your feet up on an ottoman or stool, pour yourself a nip of something tasty, and allow yourself to get wrapped up in a good story. Those legs lean decidedly modern, so skip if that’s not your style. On closeout through Macy’s.

I feel like you could go to a Scandinavian country and just say the full name of this blanket and it would likely mean something. Made from 100% virgin New Zealand wool. That’s right friends, it’s blanket season. And you know what type of blankets you’re going to see on this site. This particular wool blanket is reversible, with a cream background and grey grid lines on the opposite side. Easily adds a graphic pop to the back of a couch or chair.

Look at that cozy, ambient light. This floor lamp from Target has a dimmer dial, so you can use this lamp to read by, or you can just create a cozy atmosphere. Reviews are all over the place, as tends to happen with Target goods. Target can be hit or miss, because you get what you pay for. But if you’re not willing to invest a few hundred bucks in a lamp, this will get you by.

Fall weather can mean wet shoe soles that track in dirt and dead leaves. Having a good looking boot tray near your front door provides an organized area to leave your shoes in to dry. Another item from Target, and part of the Hearth & Home by Magnolia line. If you’ve ever watched Fixer Upper you’re aware that Chip and Joanna Gains have created quite the home goods empire. This is part of that.

Shag rugs can get ugly in a hurry, but it’s hard to deny how comfortable they are under foot. And with the right decor, a shag rug can really work. Keep the rest of your decor naturalistic, and a beige shag rug like this will fit right in.

If you have a fireplace, or outdoor firepit, a log rack is a nice addition to keep all your split wood in a neat pile. This particular rack has some Frank Lloyd Wright “Prairie Style” going on. Simple, but aesthetically pleasing.

A nod to the incoming season. This 9 piece wall mural is sold through Nordstrom, and there are several other mural choices. So if you actually take the time to hang this sucker, but don’t want to have a winter scene on your wall year round, you can purchase a second, season appropriate mural, and swap it out. This is a great way to rotate art on your wall.

With the holidays fast approaching, that means that cookie season is fast approaching too. Whether you bake cookies, or someone else bakes you cookies, cookies happen this time of year. But you don’t have to use this just for cookies. Store whatever you like in it. Point is, this jar would look great on any counter-top. Sure it’s pricey, but Nambe makes quality pieces designed intentionally. You’ve gotta admit, that’s one good looking jar.

Registered Dietitian Gina Homolka serves up 140 recipes that are cooked up in one vessel. The book is divided by vessels; crockpot, Instant Pot, sheet pan, skillet… you get the idea. All recipes are made to be lower calorie, which is welcome during the season of pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween candy, not to mention Thanksgiving leftovers. This is the time of year where we crave warm food, but might not want the complexity of cooking. This simplifies things.

SUCH a handy tool to have this time of year. Don’t hassle with transferring soups you need to blend into a blender. You just immerse this sucker into the soup pot to blend it up. Makes bisque’s a breeze. You can also use it to blend up dressings, gravy, potatoes, you name it. And don’t forget the cold stuff. A truly useful tool for any home chef.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.