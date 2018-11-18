Sunday Steal Alert: 50% off J. Crew Italian Flannel Suiting

In totally unrelated news, J. Crew just canned their new-ish CEO. He came from West Elm and was in the gig for 16 months.

Anywho, J. Crew is running something called “golden deals” that seem to last for just one day, and today’s is a nifty little seasonal treat for those of us that like to suit up even in the coldest weather.

Dark Charcoal or Night Sky blue. Both Ludlow and Classic jackets and pants.

Their stretch Italian wool flannel suit separates, both in Ludlow slim AND their more generous classic fits, are getting a big 50% off cut. Just use that GOLDENDEAL code at checkout. Sizes are a bit scattered on the classic side, which stinks for those of us with a bit more meat on our frames.

Big thanks to Andrew C. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.