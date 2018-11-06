Steal Alert: Spier & Mackay Wool Cashmere Topcoats are $100 off

Spier and Mackay has had a very, very good autumn. Tons of fall-ready sportcoats. Flannel suits. The debut of their Goodyear Welted line of shoes. And they even redesigned their topcoats, which just went on sale for a hundred bucks off.

Three colors to pick from, all $100 off.

The pockets have been angled and moved to the sides, which means they’re actually useful (front flap pockets on a topcoat are a pain in the butt). The functioning 3 roll 2 front shows plenty of scarf if you want it, but buttons up chest level when it’s nasty out. The fabric is wool/cashmere, and has a lot more cashmere than the normal, barely a hint of cashmere blends you’ll see elsewhere. These are 85% merino and 15% cashmere.

They’re also sized right. Purposefully cut to fit over a suit, but not so big that you’ll feel like you’re wearing a tent. No sizing up and getting something huge. No ordering your regular size and getting something uncomfortable to the point of it being a struggle to get over normal winter wear. They’ve built the fact that these are coats, which by nature will be layered OVER things, into the template.

Still an investment at almost $300, but $100 off is no small deal. Should expire either tonight or early tomorrow morning.

That’s all. Carry on.