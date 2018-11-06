Poll: Is it time to raise the limit on the $1500 Wardrobe?

The $1500 Wardrobe. Is it time to make it $2000?
If the $1500 Wardrobe was a kid, it’d be in first grade. It’s almost seven years old. Our annual, week long exploration of how far $1500 will go in terms of building the foundations of a solid wardrobe has been around for a while.
Plenty has happened in the last seven years. Brands have come and gone. The retail market has taken it on the chin. Hard. And the middle ground between cheap, fast fashion, and luxury goods has been squeezed more and more.
So lemme ask you guys something. Should the $1500 wardrobe change? Should we raise the budget to $2000?
Or should we keep it as is? You guys decide. Final answer is up to you…