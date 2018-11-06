Poll: Is it time to raise the limit on the $1500 Wardrobe?

If the $1500 Wardrobe was a kid, it’d be in first grade. It’s almost seven years old. Our annual, week long exploration of how far $1500 will go in terms of building the foundations of a solid wardrobe has been around for a while.

Plenty has happened in the last seven years. Brands have come and gone. The retail market has taken it on the chin. Hard. And the middle ground between cheap, fast fashion, and luxury goods has been squeezed more and more.

So lemme ask you guys something. Should the $1500 wardrobe change? Should we raise the budget to $2000?

Or should we keep it as is? You guys decide. Final answer is up to you…

Should the $1500 Wardrobe become the $2000 Wardrobe? Yes. It's time. $1500 won't get you much of a foundation for a wardrobe.

No! Stick to your guns. That's part of the challenge!

I, forever and always, like turtles. View Results