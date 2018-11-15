Holiday Party Sportcoats, UK Made Dress Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 35% off select w/ READYTOPARTY
- Ludlow Shawl-Collar Velvet Blazer – $193.70 ($298) multiple colors
- Ludlow Suit Pant in Velvet – $102.70 ($158)
- Ludlow Slim-Fit Dinner Jacket in Tartan Stretch Wool – $232.70 ($358)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Chelsea Boots in Italian Leather – $193.70 ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Chelsea Boots in Italian Suede – $193.70 ($298)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Leather Cap Toe Boots – $161.20 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Leather Pacer Boots – $161.20 ($248)
- Goodyear Welted Oar Stripe Italian Leather Derbys – $193.70 ($298)
- Herringbone Tweed Blazer in Ludlow or Classic Fit – $193.70 ($298)
- Oar Stripe Canvas Weekender Bag – $161.20 ($248)
That 35% off code makes me think of this:
Or, this.
Anyway, I do believe this is the first time this season that J. Crew’s party-ready, velvet shawl collar sportcoats have gone on sale. And there’s time to get em’ in the door and tailored before the mistletoe gets hung. Nice to see their Oar Stripe collection getting the cut as well. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
Massdrop: Made in the UK Loake Cap Toes – $239.99 FINAL ($360)
Goodyear welted, Made in the UK, and your choice of either a smooth leather sole, or a studded dainite sole for grip. It IS UK sizing though. So, most are gonna wanna size down a full size. Just be careful with that. Estimated ship date is December 19th. Final sale of course since it’s Massdrop.
GAP: 40% off Everything no exclusions w/ GIFT
- Cable-Knit Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $43.97 ($79.95)
- 100% Merino Wool V-Neck Sweaters – $32.97 ($59.95)
- Jeans in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $38.47 ($69.95)
- Brushed Twill Pants in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $38.47 ($69.95)
- Soft Wear Pants in Straight Fit with GapFlex – $38.47 ($69.95)
- Basic Leather Belt in Brown or Black – $21.97 ($39.95)
- Wool Blend Topcoat – $118.80 ($198)
Exclusion free? That means even their excellent, do anything casual – smart casual belts are getting the cut (leather accessories are usually excluded).
Allen Edmonds: $100 off Nomad Chelseas
- Nomad Chelsea in Coffee – $295 ($395)
- Nomad Chelsea in Sport Suede – $295 ($395)
- Nomad Chelsea in Black – $295 ($395)
- Nomad Chelsea in Brown – $295 ($395)
The pearl clutching over the “new” Allen Edmonds has really hit a fever pitch. Its become a tiresome sport now, by some, to rag on what Allen Edmonds has been up to. Yes, some of it isn’t good. But that doesn’t mean the whole company is aflame. Yet. And I’ve had good luck with the Nomad collection. Super comfortable and wearable. And no, the “featherwelt” construction isn’t a cemented construction. It’s 360 Goodyear. Look, I hate to be an Allen Edmonds apologist. I don’t like everything the new owners (Caleres) are doing. But there’s still plenty to really like about AE. To me. For now.
Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Items
- Wool Blend Boucle Bomber – $139.90 ($259)
- Wool Blend Luthrr Plaid Coat – $244.30 ($450)
- Wool Blend Luthrr Coat – $209.30 ($398)
- Leather Snap Glove – $55.30 ($98.50)
There doesn’t seem to be a ton in the Club Monaco sale section right now? But an extra 30% off is always appreciated. Some tempting cold weather stuff too, like that plaid coat and that wide color selection for their simple snap wrist gloves. No code needed here. Extra 30% off happens at checkout.
Also worth a mention:
- Lands’ End: 40% off full priced styles GATHER & 5632
- UNIONMADE: Extra 25% off sale items w/ EXTRA25
- Brooks Brothers: 30% Off Sports Coats & Dress Trousers, 1818 Suits 2 for $1,499