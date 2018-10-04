Top 10 Allen Edmonds Sale Savings, TheTieBar does Italian Fabrics, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

HAPPY COLUMBO DAY WEEKEND!

Wait. That’s not what’s on Monday? Oh. Okay. Well, on with the handful anyway.

Giving this another mention because it’s a big sale, and we didn’t mention the fact that the Shoebank/Factory 2nds section is also doing some heavy discounting during the Rediscover America Event. Top 10 picks for the event are above. Lemme know if I missed anything? Don’t forget, $25 restocking fee on any returned factory 2nds.

Material is sourced from the English mill Brisbane Moss. Unstructured, 1/4 lined, and the shoulders are unpadded. ZIP ZOP ZIP ZOP GIGGITY.

Everyone’s favorite internet (and brick and mortar in some cities) emporium of cheap neckwear has just launched their first capsule collection. And the asking price isn’t that much higher than normal. Seven neckties and two bowties. Each made from fabric sourced from one of the world’s most famous mills. Thirty five bucks a piece. 3″ widths also available along with the slimmer options shown above.

That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop. Do note that the asking Massdrop price used to be $699 for these. Times apparently have changed.

Lands’ End finally debuted some new fall stuff. Nifty. And it’s wheelhouse goods that many of us have seen before. Their fine gauge cashmere is very, very nice stuff. Not cheap feeling or greasy. Strong knits too. A bit more athletic/traditional in fit, so if you’re a true slim, might wanna size down. For those moleskin pants? They’re terrific. Soft and warm without being overly thick. And that windowpane topcoat has real potential. Yes, this deal was 50% off one item yesterday, but half off one item or 40% off full price no limit is sorta even since you can trip the free shipping threshold with the latter more easily.

Almost a full half off (but not, because it’s an extra 10% off the 40% off price, not the full price), AND there aren’t any exclusions. That means now’s not a bad time to stock up on some basics for the cooler weather ahead.

Also worth a mention: