The Weekend Reset – Product Wars, disguise tips and a Halloween party playlist.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This is a story about the Mercator projection. It is a story about maps and how they are mostly wrong. It is a story about distortion and the poles. And, it is a reminder that there are some things which we learned and thought we understood that might need another look.

The Saturday night before Halloween (especially when the holiday is in the middle of the week) is THE night for big adult parties. For those of you hosting or going to a party, we’ve created the perfect soundtrack for a night of fun. Like the old Ronco adds would say, “set it and forget it!”

It happens. If you find yourself being tasked with more and more projects and obligations at work, make sure you keep yourself healthy and aware of your health. We’d very much like to have you hanging around with us. Obligatory.

For those of us who wonder about the future of marketing and branding, this is a surrealistic take on what could be coming our way. Satire and social commentary with a dose of humor all combine for a bit of fun. I’m hoping for my own Gritty.

When I was a kid there was a movie called F/X and it was a pretty big pop culture hit. It hasn’t aged well but it was fun at the time and it left an impression. This story is about how the CIA protects its agents via disguises. In other words, this is the real life version of the movie and it is really interesting.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0). It’s not pretty.