The Weekend Reset: Big ideas, a dying art, and some tunes for your weekend.

It's Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That's what the Weekend Reset is for.

It is one of my favorite things about business travel: ending up in a hotel with overnight shoe shine service. Yes, it’s a bit of luxury but it always seems worth the cost. Shoe shine stands were a part of one’s everyday environment. You would see them in airports and kiosks at train stations. They were in many department stores and nicer hotels. And then, not so much. It really is an art. Thanks to Dappered reader John S for sending this our way. It is really cool. Also, I would be a doofus if I didn’t remind you all of this Dappered post.

Let’s just admit that kids have always been dicks. And then let’s feel really terrible for Linus because you totally identify with him and…uh…forget that. Pop some corn and remember that when in need of a last minute Halloween costume, a sheet with black holes sharpie onto it with two holes for eyes and a paper bag with rocks is as easy as it gets. Also, identifiable.

It’s one of those weeks where I was listening to a lot of music while working on the Reset. So I made a playlist. It started with Hum and boom! I ended up going down a 90’s indie-rock kind of rabbit hole. This was music that I either promoted, played on the radio, played in clubs or sold at an indie record store.

I’m not going to share with you the seriously effed up stories I’ve seen this week about hacking because that would be adding insult to injury. There are already so many reasons for you to head over here and find out who may have unintentionally shared your personal information. It does get old doesn’t it?

Any other existential astronauts out there? Also, obligatory.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered's music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related.