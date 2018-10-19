The Weekend Reset: A little history, a bit of a fright and a reason to hoard.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Family dysfunction like you’ve never seen. NETFLIX’s “The Haunting Of Hill House” is a slow-burn take on Shirley Jackson’s classic gothic novel which stretches over the course of 10 episodes. There are legitimate chills and some good frights as well. But the way the story flows it what holds it all together. The complete story is unwound bit by bit as the narrative goes from what happened then to what’s happening now in a way that keeps you engaged and guessing.

One Skillet Braised Chicken Thighs with Spinach and White Beans. Bust out your cast iron pan and set to work on a delicious and easy fall meal. Most of the ingredients are pantry-favorites. Yes, there is sooooo much to scroll past to get to the recipe but it’s worth it.

Looks like your favorite brew might end up in short supply in the (?-too-distant) future. Plan accordingly. This might require some changes to your home environment. Perhaps that second fridge finally makes sense? Or maybe a climate controlled storage facility? Because you are going to need someplace to stock up before it all goes south. Priorities.

…without getting up from your chair. For those of us who never get anywhere near the Big Apple, this is a pretty swell opportunity to discover some features of the library many visitors never notice.

Yes, this will be one of those “oh, so that’s why“ moments. Now you know (comet rainbow sploosh).

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0). It’s not pretty.