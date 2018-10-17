The Playlist – October 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

I’m a Maggie Rogers fan because Pharrell Williams heard a song of hers in a master class at New York University. For reals. Maggie released an EP a couple years ago and now she has announced a proper album with an expansive new single. I say expansive because this arrangement goes well beyond what we heard on the EP. This is fully fledged pop and it is bright and positive and provides a perfect backing for her clear, lovely voice.

I understand that some people aren’t fans. But honestly, you can’t please everyone. There’s a reason these guys connect with so many people. twenty one pilots bring no small amount of emotion to their music. Will they be this big in the years to come? Who knows. But I do know that there will come a time when they will be a band fans will fondly associate with the two thousand teens.

This collaboration was a Venn Diagram waiting to happen. On the one hand, Marianne Faithfull, a woman connected to the flamboyant rock and roll lifestyle of the 70’s as an ingenue, hanging out with The Rolling Stones and recording lovely radio friendly folk songs. A woman who went on to chronicle a life of addiction and singing about lives lost via a series of incredible releases from the early 80’s. A woman who has continued to make engaging, intriguing music over the last 30 years. On the other hand, Nick Cave, who came up through the post punk scene in Australia. A man who has crafted a catalogue of goth folk rock that has been revered and influential. The two of them together? WHY HASN’T THIS HAPPENED SOONER?! Absolutely wonderful.

Anytime El-P and Killer Mike releases something new, I’m all ears. This track comes courtesy of the Venom soundtrack. Big thanks to Joe for sending this my way!

Oh, this is definitely Weezer. I honestly can’t tell what is sincere, what is ironic, and what is parody anymore. Or is that that point?

There is a legit buzz surrounding this Australian band. They make what The Waterboy’s Mike Scott called “Big Music.” A quick google will get you several examples of their band’s guitar driven swagger. Their latest single is a repeat worthy bit of space rock, built upon a chugging rhythm and lyrics which grab your attention from the start. And it is gleefully infectious.

You don’t fix what isn’t broken. Joan Jett has never been broken. And for that we should be grateful. This makes me feel like a kid again.

The first time I heard this I wondered if it could have come from a Miami Vice soundtrack. I’m sticking with that impression. The repeating keyboard line may as well be a preset on a 80’s KORG synthesizer. That neon vibe is prevalent throughout this new Crystal Method track featuring Franky Perez. I know. The Crystal Method? Right?

On last week’s reset, I posted a Spotify playlist of the music I was listening to while putting that post together. Brett Newski inspired that particular trip down the rabbit hole. His new album brings to mind some of the indie rock happening at that time. This makes me happy. Thanks Brett!

I am smitten by this new music from Emily King. King is a NYC singer songwriter who has been nominated for a contemporary R&B Grammy. This song seems intimate and enormous at the same time. The song builds upon a simple arrangement with King taking us along for the ride. When the chorus production kicks in, the song becomes a bright moment of happiness. Once again, a distinct 80’s aura encompasses the entire song from start to finish. Think early Janet Jackson.

It’s been some time since we’ve had something rock-oriented by Mark Knopfler. In an age where nostalgia fuels sold out tours by The Eagles, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, and other classic-rock bands, Dire Straits is a band missing in action. Knopfler hasn’t shown much interest in doing the Dire Straits thing anymore. Former members of the band and musicians who played on past records are actually going out on tour next year (without Knopfler). So this is what fans get. A new album featuring Knopfler’s legendary guitar-work and his instantly recognizable gravelly vocals. This should make for a lot of happy Dire Straits fans.

Comeback? This is more like a reinvention. Sharon Van Etten trades her folk-rock sound for something more akin to Siousxie Sioux meets St. Vincent. This is a good thing. Not that there was ever anything wrong about her lovely music that preceded this. However, it’s hard not to hear “Comeback Kid” as anything but a declarative statement of intent. She has said that this new album is about “exploring your passions.” This is going to be some first rate exploration. Too bad we have to wait until January for the whole LP.

I like Oasis. Joe loves Oasis. That means you guys get Oasis. Everybody wins!

Further evidence that Macy Gray should not be relegated to One Hit Wonder status. This is all sorts of fantastic. She sounds so good on this new track. It just rings all the right bells for me.

“Get about as oiled as a diesel train.” Elton John’s writing partner Bernie Taupin wrote some truly memorable lyrics. He remains one of my favorite lyricists. And Elton rocked. I think it’s easy to forget that. He is a supremely talented pianist. This album is one of those that made a huge impression on me. I am looking forward to seeing this.

