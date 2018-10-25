Target’s Holiday Strategy, Huckberry’s New Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Huckberry just launched a new, in-house developed boot brand called “Rhodes.” Made in Portugal, Blake stitched, nice leathers, and an investment price without going bat-crap crazy. Efforting an in-person (and giveaway, since I love you more than you love me) for next week. Four colors. Two cap toes, and two plain toes. Rubber studded sole. Comes with both waxed cotton and leather laces. Ships AND returns for free.

Usually BR’s “Up to” events are a bit of a dud, simply because there’s not a lot in that specific promo section that’s all that close to the highest % off. But this time a couple of items, notably that Kevin Love topcoat and those wool blend bombers, are very close to 40% off. And they’re usually excluded. Doesn’t look like there’s anything too new in the sale section that’s an extra 50% off?

All shown above:

Not a deal that’s active now, but still very much worth a mention. Target recently announced that they’re going to do free, totally free, no subscription required, 2-day shipping during the holiday season starting November 1st. This obviously has to be an attempt to combat the giant that is Amazon. It’s brutal out there in the retail wars right now, and this appears to be the next salvo, albeit a temporary holidays-only one.

JCF’s relative quality seems to be all over the place this season. Gone are the 100% Merino Wool basic v-neck and crew sweaters, and they’ve been replaced with a cotton/poly/merino blend. So you gotta pick and choose here. A bunch of new arrivals just dropped, with a 30% off $100+ code (JCF also seems to be getting a bit less generous with codes and promos) and some of it has potential. Lambswool/Nylon is a common blend, and it usually ends up quite soft and nice. But these are Nylon/Lambswool. Nylon first. I have no idea how those’ll shake down. Suiting and blazers are, of course, excluded from the code.

UPDATE: So despite it clearly saying on the product page that the topcoat should be up for the 30% off $100+ code, at checkout it says it’s excluded. If your heart is set on it, I’d do a chat or call J Crew CS. They usually honor it if it says it’s good to go on the product page.

The Pick: Non Iron Pinpoint Dress Shirt – $27.30 ($39)

I’m more of a Goodthreads guy myself, but Amazon’s other men’s in-house brand Buttoned Down makes nice basics for a good price (as long as you have Prime) and a lot of their stock is marked down. And no, they don’t make JUST button down collar shirts. In fact, those Non Iron Pinpoints come in three different collar styles. Head here for a review of their dress shirts. Big thanks to Tim for the tip!

It’s been a while since Nordstrom’s sale section got a glance, and they’ve been sending out promo emails as of late highlighting it. But I can’t tell if this is actually new stuff and/or new markdowns? Or if they’re just promoting their sale section just to promote it? Some decent prices for sure. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: