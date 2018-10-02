Style Scenario: Fall Colors, Layers, & Textures… nothing over $100 edition

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. For most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, Fall has arrived (it might still be coming and going at present, but it’ll settle in at some point soon). That means layers, darker colors, and rich textures. Here’s one way to ease into autumn via your wardrobe, all while keeping each piece under $100.

The Sweater: Amazon Buttoned Down 100% Cashmere V-Neck in Green – $89. Green? As a fall color? You bet. As long as it leans dark and cool and not light and warm, you’re good. Think pine trees. That’s the green you’re going for. I’ve had great luck with these 100% cashmere sweaters from Amazon’s “Buttoned Down” brand. But if that’s too spendy for you, the ol extra fine merino from UNIQLO should do great for less than half the price.

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Flex Washed Shirt in Micro-Paisley Print – $19.95. A saturated, patterned shirt with a button down collar. Cheap too. Also available in a slim fit.

The Sunglasses: Toms Traveler Manu Sunglasses – $39.99 ($79). Blue lenses, tortoise frames, and a bit of color blocking at the end of the ear pieces. Half off via Nordstrom Rack.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Still one of the best, not too dressed up yet not too casual belts.

The Jeans: GAP Color Jeans in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $41.97 when 40% off ($69.95). Clean grey five pockets with just a bit of stretch added into the fabric for comfort. Grey cords would work well here too.

The Wallet: FormFunctionForm Sidestep in CXL #8 – $64.00. Made in the USA and super thoughtfully designed. And CXL #8 is a fantastic color.

The Vest: J.Crew Factory Walker Vest in Deep Redwood – $34.95 ($79.50). About as cheap as these things get. Poly/cotton blend keep the exterior from looking too shined up/plastic-like. Also, obligatory.

The Socks: Darn Tough Compass Crew Light Sock – $19.95. Not cheap, but the perfect lighter weight, yet still super strong fabric to get you through the cooler months. A good pair of wool socks is better than 10 pairs of crappy cotton socks.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Expedition Field Chronograph Watch – $42.49. Very substantial feeling. Brass case. Suede strap.

The Shoes: Clarks Bushacre 2 in Beeswax Leather – $68. Casual classics that won’t go out of style anytime soon. Almost all sizes check in under $70 via Amazon, but DSW has them for $79.99 just in case your size is out at Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium.