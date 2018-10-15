Steal Alert: J. Crew x Alden Wingtip Boots 35% off

Note: Check your inbox. If you’ve signed up for the new J. Crew rewards program, you probably got one. If you HAVEN’T signed up, then the code AUTUMN will take 30% off at checkout. Big thanks to Francisco R. for that tip!

Note II: If you’re a J. Crew cardmember, code CARDPERKS should stack for an additional 15% off, dropping these things to…$344.20. Whoa.

When is a “steal” still gonna cost you closer to half a grand than… not?

That’d be these.

If you’re a member of the J. Crew rewards program (recently introduced and free to sign up) you probably got an email this morning. That email touted early access to a bunch of new arrivals, as well as 35% off select stuff with a single use code:

And at post time, it’s working on these just released, Natural CXL, made in the USA, Alden Wingtip boots:

I checked with our resident high-end shoe & boot lover. I simply asked if these were worth a steal alert on the main page being that they’re 35% off, and now just over $400 with the code. His response:

YES. Absolutely. Those boots are built like a tank, so any chance you find with 30%+ off retail, grab them while you can IF you’re a fan of the brand, shape, color, etc.

He also recommends considering going down half a size, since these are probably built on their Barrie last. Something else to think about.

So there you have it. Also available for the 35% off code would be these boots in a blue suede, in case you’re part Indy part Elvis.

That’s all.

Carry on.