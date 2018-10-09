Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Perfect season for one of these things. Concrete base, cloth wrapped power cord with integrated dimmer wheel, and the bulb is actually an LED. So it’s much more energy efficient and longer lasting compared to a regular Edison style bulb. Ships for free since it’s a stand-alone box from Bepoke post. Or, if you fancy yourself the handy type, I’m sure you could make something similar and source the parts for less.

Y’know what’s a key feature for a lot of us when it comes to a good topcoat? Slanted hand warmer pockets. Not horizontal flap pockets that are a total pain to get your hands into. Those can be a deal breaker. Nice to see Spier making their brand new Wool/Cashmere topcoats with the slanted hand warmer option. Functioning 3 roll 2 front. 85% Merino Wool/15% Cashmere.

Yes, this got some run yesterday in the big no-exclusions sale. But just in case you missed it. Love the look of all the different types of knit here. Makes it stand out, yet they all work together nicely.

Part of the rediscover America Sale. Really digging the combination of fine stripes up front, and wide rugby styled stripes in the rear. And those colors look terrific together. If I could live my life in an environment that naturally has that color palate, I would. Hell, maybe I will. (Yes I know they’re just socks). Made in Italy. Wishing they were wool, but the 75% cotton, 23% nylon, 2% elastane mix will do.

Puts the sporting in sportcoat… old sport. 90% wool and 10% Italian cashmere. Tons of functionality here. A real 21st century piece of sporting wear. Even has a game pocket in the back. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry. Also available in navy.

That’s a lot for a quartz, but good grief look at it. Those who love the Monaco look but hate the Monaco price. Swiss quartz, and absolutely nails the retro motorsport aesthetic. Featured in this month’s Esquire.

