Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, Wool Chore Jackets, & More

Doesn’t look like there’s been a whole lot of new additions to the sale section, but their Foundation Italian wool suit separates for $300ish is a pretty nice deal. Almost certainly fused, but they’re a noticeable step above the competition at this price point (like J. Crew Factory’s Thompson suits).

I feel like between this, their new outerwear, and their upcoming shoes, Spier & Mackay somehow accessed my consciousness and engineered their new fall/winter releases to pretty much flood my brain with dopamine. Translation: nice work this season Spier & Mackay. No sale/discounts here, but the prices for soft shouldered, smartly lined (or mostly unlined), half canvas, really nice fabric sportcoats are some of the best in the industry.

Whoever is writing the J. Crew promo emails needs a talking to. “40% off Coats, Sweaters, & Boots”… and then the only boots that are getting the 40% off are their MacAlister desert boots? Come on. That’s pretty cheesy. As limited as this sale is, there’s some some gems in it (like that brushed lambswool chore jacket). But seriously, give it a rest with the exaggeration please.

Every so often Nordstrom will dump a bunch of product to their outlet stores and online site. This is one of those times. Pretty significant discounts on bigger brands like Ledbury, Billy Reid, and Tumi. Not a huge amount to pick through on the men’s side, but still worth a glance.

Looks like EXPRESS is leaning on burgundy, big time, this season. And that’s not a bad call at all. About as good as it’ll get for Express. They only mark down stuff further on big retail days like Black Friday / Cyber Monday, etc.

