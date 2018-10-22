Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale, Wool Chore Jackets, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Bonobos: Extra 40% off Final Sale Items w/ EXTRA40
- Foundation Italian Wool Suits in Navy Sharkskin, Charcoal, Grey, & Navy – $300 – $318 FINAL ($700)
- Made in the USA “LA” Tee – $16.80 – $22.80 FINAL ($48)
- Summer Weight Italian 5-Pocket Pants – $52.80 FINAL ($178)
- Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $52.80 FINAL ($98)
Doesn’t look like there’s been a whole lot of new additions to the sale section, but their Foundation Italian wool suit separates for $300ish is a pretty nice deal. Almost certainly fused, but they’re a noticeable step above the competition at this price point (like J. Crew Factory’s Thompson suits).
#2. Spier & Mackay: New Fall/Winter Sportcoats are in
- Italian Wool Gray Windowpane Sportcoat – $328
- English Green Tweed Sportcoat – $328
- Italian Wool Navy & Olive Check Sportcoat – $328
- Merino Wool Navy Sportcoat – $298
- Camel Hair Sportcoat – $398
I feel like between this, their new outerwear, and their upcoming shoes, Spier & Mackay somehow accessed my consciousness and engineered their new fall/winter releases to pretty much flood my brain with dopamine. Translation: nice work this season Spier & Mackay. No sale/discounts here, but the prices for soft shouldered, smartly lined (or mostly unlined), half canvas, really nice fabric sportcoats are some of the best in the industry.
#3. J. Crew: 40% off Select Cold Weather Stuff w/ BUNDLEUP
- Chore jacket in brushed lambswool – $72 ($120)
- Wallace & Barnes felted merino wool shawl cardigan sweater – $106.80 ($178)
- Rugged merino wool two-button shawl-collar pullover – $58.80 ($98)
- Cotton-wool two-tone varsity jacket – $76.80 ($128)
- Made in Italy 1990 MacAlister boot in suede – $88.80 ($148)
- Rugged merino wool heather crewneck sweater – $41.70 ($69.50)
Whoever is writing the J. Crew promo emails needs a talking to. “40% off Coats, Sweaters, & Boots”… and then the only boots that are getting the 40% off are their MacAlister desert boots? Come on. That’s pretty cheesy. As limited as this sale is, there’s some some gems in it (like that brushed lambswool chore jacket). But seriously, give it a rest with the exaggeration please.
BONUS Nordstrom Rack: New Arrivals from Nordy Sale
- Ledbury Hayden Trim Fit Windowpane Dress Shirt – $54.97 ($145)
- Ledbury Edmunton Slim Fit Linen & Cotton Dress Shirt – $54.97 ($145)
- Billy Reid Bomber – $129.97 ($325)
- Nordstrom Midland Pebbled Leather Belt – $29.97 ($65)
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $224.97 ($395)
Every so often Nordstrom will dump a bunch of product to their outlet stores and online site. This is one of those times. Pretty significant discounts on bigger brands like Ledbury, Billy Reid, and Tumi. Not a huge amount to pick through on the men’s side, but still worth a glance.
BONUS II EXPRESS: 40% off Everything
- Burgundy Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat – $178.80 ($298)
- Merino Wool Blend Stripe Sweater – $41.94 ($69.90)
- Camel Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat – $178.80 ($298)
- Loose Knit Marled Baseball Tee – $29.90 ($49.94) top right of post
Looks like EXPRESS is leaning on burgundy, big time, this season. And that’s not a bad call at all. About as good as it’ll get for Express. They only mark down stuff further on big retail days like Black Friday / Cyber Monday, etc.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: $200 off $600 w/ BCFL18
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale continues to roll on.