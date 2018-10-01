Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale, Wool Layers for Fall, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $249 ($495)
- Strand Cap-toe Oxford – $359 ($425)
- MacKenzie Dress Oxford – $359 ($425)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $335 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Tumbled Leather – $335 ($395)
- Bond Street Cap-toe Oxford – $325 ($425)
It’s one of their bigger sales of the year, but due to the “select” nature of it, not every model is getting massive cuts. That said, the 5th avenue for $249 is a steal. These are first quality shoes. Shipping is free. So are returns. And there’s no re-stocking fee if you send anything back.
UPDATE: And if you don’t have an account with Allen Edmonds yet, you can sign up to be part of their “collectors club” and you’ll get an additional 15% off your first purchase. Brings those 5th avenues down to $212. Big thanks to Larry B. for the tip!
#2. J. Crew: 30% off select w/ POPUP
- Wallace & Barnes felted merino wool deck jacket – $124.60 ($178)
- American lambswool bird’s-eye-knit sweater-blazer – $131.60 ($188)
- Wallace & Barnes felted merino wool shawl cardigan sweater – $124.60 ($178)
- Rugged merino wool shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $89.60 ($128)
- Rugged merino wool two-button shawl-collar pullover – $68.60 ($98)
No tiers this time. Just a flat, 30% off a bunch of items (including many new arrivals) just in time for the cooler weather to hit.
#3. Guideboat Co: Extra 30% off sale items w/ 30MORE
- Made in the USA Waxed Algonquin Field Jacket – $195.30 FINAL ($395)
- Made in England Worsted Wool Air Corps Sweater – $55.30 FINAL ($225)
- Scottish Wool Scarves – $34.30 FINAL ($95)
- Made in Hungary Curly Lamb Gloves – $55.30 FINAL ($165)
- Made in Scotland Summer-Weight Shetlands – $90.30 FINAL ($195)
- Catalina Shawl-Collar Cable Knit – $104.30 FINAL ($250)
Sizes seem to be scattered on most of the stock they have on hand, and much (all?) of it is final sale, but there are some pretty good deals to be had. Lots of made in the USA or made in Canada stuff.
BONUS Timex Automatic Marlins – $249
Two fifty? I dunno. That’s steeper than I was expecting for some reason. But I’m sure some will jump on this. 40mm case. Acrylic crystal. Leather strap by S.B. Foot Tanning Co. And instead of a manual wind, it’s a 21 jewel automatic this time.
