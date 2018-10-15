Monday Sales Tripod – 25% off Bonobos, UNIQLO Topcoats Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The usual 20% off ECLIPSE20 is getting, wait for it, eclipsed for the next few days. 25% off with that FALLOUT code. Some super tempting new arrivals too. Code expires Wednesday 10/17.

The Obvious Pick: Wool/Cashmere “Chesterfield” Topcoat – $129.90 ($149.90)

An annual favorite and a great pick for guys who live in warmer climates. Why? Because they’re not that warm. Yes, you can always layer up if you live somewhere cold, but the fabric, while nice, isn’t the heaviest of weight. 90% wool and 10% cashmere if memory serves. Note that they smartly moved the pockets this year. The above camel coat is LAST year’s model, with horizontal flapped pockets. This year? They’re angled slash pockets. Much, MUCH easier to get in and out of. Super functional. Also available in black as well as a dark gray plaid. $20 off might not seem like much, but UNIQLO doesn’t run huge sales like a lot of other brands. So it’s actually quite nice. Especially considering the already cheap ask.

Color me stupid, but I had no idea that Clarks was making Goodyear Welted shoes/boots in England? No clue. None. Not a bad price for those details. Just a note: HauteLook is the Nordstrom owned flash sale site. So while you do have to sign up/register, it’s run really well. Returns through the mail aren’t free (they do the pre-paid label thing) but they ARE free if you can get your return back to a brick and mortar Nordy Rack store.

Layers people. ‘Tis the season. Not as good as the 40% off events they ran a little bit back, but there’s no multiple-buy stipulations here either. Nice to see that their generously sized Abingdon Weekender is back. Now if they could also bring back the Abingdon briefcase, then we’d be in business.

Also worth a mention…