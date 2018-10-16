In Review: The J. Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy

Note: As of right now, stock on these jackets at J. Crew are a little scattered. They seem to be coming and going. And for some reason, they’re excluded from today’s 35% off code?

It seems like this summer dragged on longer than normal this year. But the time has finally come for fall weather, which means it’s time for light jackets to be reintroduced into our daily wear. Trucker jackets are perfect for fall because they create a stylish extra layer perfect for the cooler temps. But so many truckers are made out of denim. And not everyone wants to take on the jean jacket look. J. Crew has a new style in a stretch corduroy that hits all the trucker high points, without the denim.

The Look

Details within a jacket really define the look of the overall piece. Nothing about this jacket screams I’VE GOT STYLE’ from the rooftops, and that’s a good thing. It’s simpler, and flies under the radar (which admittedly is more my style in general), and really compliments other essentials that you may be wearing. I opted for the “burnished sienna” to mix things up, because it can sometimes be too easy to just throw on a navy, grey or black jacket.

Size Small on 5’10” / 170

The color itself has an ‘earthy’ feel to it, and is on the darker/neutral side which is exactly what I would want from a piece I’d wear often. This is a subtle reminder (and I stress subtle) that color can be worn in minimal outfits, and compliment other muted colors as well. The buttons on this jacket are probably the loudest thing about it, they have some shine. I don’t personally mind them too much, but I wouldn’t mind if the shine was turned down a little as to continue with the “fly under the radar” theme.

The Feel

I have mixed feelings about the way the jacket feels. On the one hand, I love the weight. You put it on, and the weight of the jacket gets forgotten easily… J. Crew did an amazing job of balancing this perfectly for fall weather, what this jacket is really intended for.

The actual feel of this jacket is where I’m a little more neutral. To me corduroy, especially when brand new, typically doesn’t produce the most comfortable pieces, and I would say that this doesn’t really change my mind. Although the WEIGHT of the jacket gets forgotten, when I’m wearing this with a t-shirt and I feel the cotton/elastane against my skin, it isn’t necessarily the most comfortable material to me. Am I saying I dislike it? No, am I saying that I notice it? Yes. It’s not the softest stuff. Having said that, this jacket feels very structured and well made, so I would have no doubts that this jacket could last for years as part of your regular fall rotation. Maybe with wear it’ll soften up over time.

The Fit

I’ve previously mentioned in my reviews that J. Crew has my favorite fit of any brand, and that trend continues with this jacket. I absolutely love the way the slim fit sits on my 5’10 170 lb frame. Even better is the stretch fabric, which really made moving a non issue. I don’t feel confined at all. That’s tough to say for most denim truckers. In terms of layering, I personally don’t think you would want anything thicker under this jacket, pairing this with a t-shirt or lightweight shirt will be just fine. Anything thicker like a bulky sweater will probably be too snug of a fit for it to be comfortable. But note that I wear a small. So most guys with my frame may prefer a medium?

Final Thoughts

The time for layering is upon us, which in my opinion only creates more opportunity for us to be creative in looking our best. At $118 full price, and less on sale, adding this piece offers a nice change of pace for not too much in terms of the asking price. J. Crew has been running numerous sales lately, so you should be able to obtain it at a reasonable price, if not a great deal. Although the corduroy feel isn’t my personal favorite, the weight, the fit, and the look are all reasons why I would still have this be a part of my wardrobe. But if the corduroy feel doesn’t bother you at all, then you have an absolute winner on your hands.

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a photographer / videographer who founded Itsaknightslife. His mission is to tell the story of people through style, food, music, and dancing. Catch his stuff at itsaknightslife on Instagram and Youtube.