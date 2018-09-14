The Weekend Reset: Fall is the time for kicking ass, and Yo-Yo Ma.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

My guess is that if asked, you would have no idea who Monique Ganderton is. And that’s fair. But if you’ve seen Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, you have seen her work. Ganderton is Marvel’s first female stunt coordinator and she is featured in a recent video which describes her work on the movies Atomic Blonde (see below) and Infinity War. You can learn more about the video here.

Atomic Blonde is a nearly endless action sequence with spectacular chases and fight scenes. It features an especially physical performance from Charlize Theron. It is also a glorious homage to Berlin in the 80’s. The filmmakers nail the details in terms of fashion and music and atmosphere. And then there is the violence. Oh yes there is. Lots of it. So if that is something that you don’t care for, consider skipping this one. Terrific performances from all involved.

I blame Fall for including this in the Reset this week. Because ’round our parts, it feels like my favorite season has arrived. I also blame The Hunger because some of Bach’s solo cello pieces were included in that movie and I’ve been a fan ever since I saw it. And in Yo-Yo Ma’s hands, these pieces flow and swirl and come to life. They are the perfect soundtrack for a lazy evening in front of a fire with friends.

So, Fall. Amirite? If it isn’t already showing signs that it’s coming to your hood, it will. This, of course, is a good thing. I will fight anyone who disagrees. Who am I kidding. I’d ask Monique Ganderton for an assist. Still, I’ll need to fuel up and these chicken pot shepherd’s pies are exactly the thing I’m drawn to this time of year. And if you are cooking for one, you’re set with leftovers which is a total bonus.

Italo Calvino was a Cuban born Italian based author who was among Italy’s favorite and most exported authors. Calvino honed a unique version of storytelling that connects with reader even today. This book has come to mind many times over the years since I originally read it. It is a metaphor for independence. It is an easy read. And it is charming. If this is your introduction to Calvino, there are many, many books of his ready to take you on many journeys.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that peanut butter protein granola by the handful is not going to do him any favors.