The Playlist – September 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

And just as Summer is saying goodbye. No matter. This is welcome during any season. As he gets ready to jettison his Childish Gambino persona, he has never sounded more confident. Fantastic stuff, this.

Absolute chills with each and every listen. Hosier tips his hat to some of the most iconic voices for equality in the civil rights era. Mavis Staples is something to behold here.

Chan Marshall (AKA Cat Power) hasn’t released music in way too long – six years is an eternity in this music business. The long wait is over as she introduces something from her forthcoming project. New friend and tour partner Lana Del Rey guests on this gentle tune which is built upon organ and acoustic guitar.

Gym rock. That is not used condescendingly here. It just is a term I use for songs like this that propel a workout. This does that and then some.

Once a member of Vampire Weekend and now a respected producer, Rostam follows up an excellent album from 2017 with this new one-off single introduced on his last tour. This is something of a change from what we’ve heard before but it became a show highlight on the tour, and the studio version is something special.

If there is something I am a sucker for, it’s a Scottish accent. KT’s is strong when you get the chance to meet her. I have. Several times. So perhaps my opinion is colored by those experiences. Regardless, this new music finds KT on familiar ground. The chorus hits home like a bullseye and the whole track just exudes energy. Nice to have her back!

Long time Dappered readers should be familiar with these guys. They are practically Dappered’s adopted house band (if they’ll have us, they’re getting big). We were pretty psyched to hear this in a recent Sunday Night Football broadcast as bumper music. That means they are getting the attention they deserve. This is a very good thing and we wish these guys the best.

These french cousins make dreamy slow-tempo dance music. This is a genre I was unfamiliar with. However, having spent a day streaming their new album via headphones, I am a fan. They are film makers which goes a long way to explaining the cinematic nature of their music.

Wu-Tang Clan – “If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation)” / “Hood Go Bang”

Because it is always Wu-time. Always.

Semisonic – “Closing Time” (early live demo)

As Semisonic celebrates the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Feeling Strangely Fine, they have unearthed the original demo for the track which is understandably more gritty and rough around the edges than the album version. I’m digging this.

In a perfect world, this band would be selling out arenas around the planet. They do everything so well. Terrific lyrics, great production and they are a ferocious live band. See them if you get the chance.

Gruff, coarse, and on point. It’s a long, long way from his early days in House Of Pain, but he has charted his own path and this serves as a reminder that he’s got some things to say.

And you thought you had trouble finding a parking place in your ‘hood?

Had the brand not been so badly damaged over the past 10 -15 years, this might have been a hit. I’m not saying it won’t happen. But I’ll be surprised. This sounds like something people wanted all those years ago. But yeah, this is pretty good.

Altogether now: ahhh-ooooogah. ahhh-oooogah.

